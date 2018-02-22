Detectives investigating the murder of a man in front of his partner and an 11-year-old child have made an arrest under the Terrorism Act.MORE
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said December's soft Irish border agreement will remain "legally binding" even if it is not included in the draft UK-EU withdrawal deal ...MORE
Update 9.10pm: Fine Gael senator Catherine Noone’s allegations of sexism and bullying against a colleague are to be investigated by party bosses, writes Daniel ...MORE
A criminal who was trying to get into the “headstone business” has been jailed for 18 months after causing criminal damage to cemetery headstones in what the judge described as “an unbelievable mean, despicable crime”.MORE
The Pro Life Campaign says revelations about recruitment practices for the Citizens’ Assembly put a “question mark” over whether the Government should hold a referendum on the constitutional ban on abortion.MORE
The Department of Social Protection suspended the welfare payments of about 450 people who failed to go through an identity registration process for the public services card (PSC), it has emerged.MORE
The Government says it is “fully satisfied” with a backstop deal for a frictionless border after Brexit — despite suggestions this pact may lie outside Britain’s withdrawal treaty with the EU.MORE
Storm-affected Travellers have been told that any family which refuses all reasonable offers of replacement accommodation will have their emergency housing payments stopped.MORE
A Garda finding that their public order operation at the Jobstown water charge protest in November 2014 was a success was described as “an extraordinary conclusion” at the Policing Authority yesterday.MORE
Homeowners in a development which is now being patrolled by fire marshals have been told that they must come up with €400,000 in the next few weeks or “the fire officer may go the next step” towards having the development evacuated.MORE
A rescue dog has been credited with saving the life of a woman whose home went on fire in the early hours of St Valentine’s Day.MORE
Senior gardaí and medics have called for increased parental supervision around teenage discos after a dozen drunk children — three of whom were unconscious and had to be hospitalised — arrived at an underage alcohol-free disco in West Cork.MORE
No date has been given for the opening of a unit for victims of domestic abuse, trafficking, and sexual assault in West Cork, despite repeated promises.MORE
Fine Gael senator Catherine Noone’s allegations of sexism and bullying against a colleague are to be investigated by party bosses.MORE
Cutting-edge technology will be used at the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork to provide a higher level of precision in attacking and killing cancerous tumours.MORE
A mother who describes herself as a “nobody” believes passionately that her teenage son will be a “somebody” when he becomes a professional cellist.MORE
Politicians were told “untruths” about the cost of setting up Irish Water, according to a Fine Gael TD who said Dáil members who supported the establishment of the utility were left with “egg on their faces” over the fees paid to consultants setting up the company.MORE
More than half of the country’s second-level schools applied to offer physical education as a Leaving Certificate subject from September.MORE
Banks and other large corporations have a staggering €218bn in losses to recoup before they have to pay any corporation tax, it has been revealed.MORE
Permanent TSB is to be called before the Oireachtas finance committee to answer questions on the potential sale of 18,000 loans to vulture funds.MORE
President Michael D Higgins has given his strongest hint yet that he may seek a second term at Áras an Uachtaráin, saying he has laid “solid foundations” so far during his time in office.MORE
A jury took less than two hours to reach a unanimous guilty verdict in the case of a priest sexually assaulting a schoolboy in Cork approximately 36 years ago.MORE
Next weekend she’ll walk the red carpet for the world’s biggest film awards. And last night Cork animator Nora Twomey was in celebratory mode at the Irish premiere of her
acclaimed new film.
A Welshman in Cork was traced through his “Taffy dragon” email address downloading child pornography movies and images in 2010 and once again in 2017.MORE
Ireland is one of the few countries in Europe where the performance of teachers is not assessed, according to a new report.MORE
The HSE made the partner of an elderly man feel culpable for his “predictable and preventable death” within 30 minutes of transfer from hospital to a nursing home, even though she had no input into the decision to move him.MORE
The husband of one of three Irish victims of the 2015 Tunisia terrorism attack has told an inquest into their deaths how he found his wife lying on the beach “with her head to one side as if she was lying in the sun”.MORE
Struggling mortgage holders must be offered debt write-downs instead of so-called foreign vulture funds, Paschal Donohoe has been told.MORE
The Central Bank should urge RaboDirect to consider extending its notice period beyond May because of the unprecedented effects its decision to shut a €3bn savings operation will have on its 90,000 Irish customers, consumer and financial experts have warned.MORE
A 10-year-old girl who was sexually abused by a 57-year-old uncle figure in her life said in her victim impact statement that she felt fear afterwards and also felt like she had to become an adult.MORE
Man, 30, told gardaí he would harm local schoolchildren and wanted to commit ‘suicide by cop’MORE
The Master of the High Court has described advice given by the Taoiseach to a person facing repossession as “a sick joke” and said the Government is “misinformed” about the situation impacting many families.MORE
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has defended Permanent TSB’s decision to potentially sell off 18,000 mortgages to vulture funds, saying it will protect jobs and the economy.MORE
A report by a former chief justice John Murray supports Graham Dwyer’s claim that Ireland’s data retention legislation breaches European laws, the High Court has heard.MORE
The former master of the National Maternity Hospital has claimed some consultant posts are now “so unattractive that no applications are received”.MORE
RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan is “most unlikely” to be the Fianna Fáil candidate to become president, party figures have said.MORE
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has insisted pain relief patches must be curtailed because of addiction concerns and over-subscribing by doctors.MORE
The Dáil has heard concerns about fraud connected to two companies who have earned €84m from returning people to work here.MORE
A presumed homeless man staying in a hotel at the expense of the State was found with €12,000 in cash and a further €140,000 in a bank account when he was targeted in a planned operation by the Criminal Assets Bureau.MORE
The Low Pay Commission has recommended abolishing training rates of pay and say rates of pay for youth should be graded by age until they achieve the level of the national minimum wage.MORE
Legislation making it illegal for social media companies to use data from children under the age of 16 should be considered, according to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.MORE
A priest has gone on trial accused of indecently assaulting a boy in a Co Cork school sickbay in the early 1980s.MORE
They’ve broken in and wreaked havoc by racing stolen bikes through its bustling aisles, right under the nose of Conor’s long-suffering fishmonger mother.MORE
Algae and duckweed could clean up fish-farm pollution and be used to feed the stock at the same time under a project being undertaken by scientists at UCC.MORE
The sister of a young cyclist killed by a driver who was over the legal limit has criticised the leniency of his sentence.MORE
A debate about more than just student loans is needed to advance decisions about funding third level, says a university president.MORE
A local authority has defended the installation of an unsightly steel railing along an historic city quay.MORE