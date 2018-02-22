Detectives investigating the murder of a man in front of his partner and an 11-year-old child have made an arrest under the Terrorism Act.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said December's soft Irish border agreement will remain "legally binding" even if it is not included in the draft UK-EU withdrawal deal ...

Update 9.10pm: Fine Gael senator Catherine Noone’s allegations of sexism and bullying against a colleague are to be investigated by party bosses, writes Daniel ...

Man jailed for damaging headstones A criminal who was trying to get into the “headstone business” has been jailed for 18 months after causing criminal damage to cemetery headstones in what the judge described as “an unbelievable mean, despicable crime”. MORE

Citizens’ Assembly chair rejects criticism of 8th report The Pro Life Campaign says revelations about recruitment practices for the Citizens’ Assembly put a “question mark” over whether the Government should hold a referendum on the constitutional ban on abortion. MORE

Welfare pay-outs held up by public service card errors The Department of Social Protection suspended the welfare payments of about 450 people who failed to go through an identity registration process for the public services card (PSC), it has emerged. MORE

Government ‘satisfied’ with Brexit backstop The Government says it is “fully satisfied” with a backstop deal for a frictionless border after Brexit — despite suggestions this pact may lie outside Britain’s withdrawal treaty with the EU. MORE

Policing watchdog slams report delay A Garda finding that their public order operation at the Jobstown water charge protest in November 2014 was a success was described as “an extraordinary conclusion” at the Policing Authority yesterday. MORE

Residents’ €400k fire safety bill Homeowners in a development which is now being patrolled by fire marshals have been told that they must come up with €400,000 in the next few weeks or “the fire officer may go the next step” towards having the development evacuated. MORE

‘Parents must step up’ over drunk teens at teenage discos Senior gardaí and medics have called for increased parental supervision around teenage discos after a dozen drunk children — three of whom were unconscious and had to be hospitalised — arrived at an underage alcohol-free disco in West Cork. MORE

No date for opening of West Cork domestic abuse unit No date has been given for the opening of a unit for victims of domestic abuse, trafficking, and sexual assault in West Cork, despite repeated promises. MORE

Bon Secours Hospital to provide radiation treatment Cutting-edge technology will be used at the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork to provide a higher level of precision in attacking and killing cancerous tumours. MORE

Mum says cello-playing son ‘will be a somebody’ A mother who describes herself as a “nobody” believes passionately that her teenage son will be a “somebody” when he becomes a professional cellist. MORE

‘Untruths’ of Irish Water setup costs Politicians were told “untruths” about the cost of setting up Irish Water, according to a Fine Gael TD who said Dáil members who supported the establishment of the utility were left with “egg on their faces” over the fees paid to consultants setting up the company. MORE

Leaving Cert PE in just 80 schools More than half of the country’s second-level schools applied to offer physical education as a Leaving Certificate subject from September. MORE

€218bn in losses to be recovered before corpo tax paid Banks and other large corporations have a staggering €218bn in losses to recoup before they have to pay any corporation tax, it has been revealed. MORE

PTSB to be called before finance committee Permanent TSB is to be called before the Oireachtas finance committee to answer questions on the potential sale of 18,000 loans to vulture funds. MORE

Michael D Higgins hints at bid for second term President Michael D Higgins has given his strongest hint yet that he may seek a second term at Áras an Uachtaráin, saying he has laid “solid foundations” so far during his time in office. MORE

Priest guilty of sexual assaulting schoolboy 36 years ago A jury took less than two hours to reach a unanimous guilty verdict in the case of a priest sexually assaulting a schoolboy in Cork approximately 36 years ago. MORE

Cork animator in dreamland ahead of Oscars Next weekend she’ll walk the red carpet for the world’s biggest film awards. And last night Cork animator Nora Twomey was in celebratory mode at the Irish premiere of her

acclaimed new film. MORE

‘Taffy dragon’ leads to porn arrest A Welshman in Cork was traced through his “Taffy dragon” email address downloading child pornography movies and images in 2010 and once again in 2017. MORE

Ireland in minority with lack of teacher appraisal Ireland is one of the few countries in Europe where the performance of teachers is not assessed, according to a new report. MORE

HSE made man’s partner feel culpable for death The HSE made the partner of an elderly man feel culpable for his “predictable and preventable death” within 30 minutes of transfer from hospital to a nursing home, even though she had no input into the decision to move him. MORE

Tunisia attack victim looked ‘like she was lying in the sun’ The husband of one of three Irish victims of the 2015 Tunisia terrorism attack has told an inquest into their deaths how he found his wife lying on the beach “with her head to one side as if she was lying in the sun”. MORE

Impasse on loan sale to vulture funds Struggling mortgage holders must be offered debt write-downs instead of so-called foreign vulture funds, Paschal Donohoe has been told. MORE

RaboDirect closure prompts review call The Central Bank should urge RaboDirect to consider extending its notice period beyond May because of the unprecedented effects its decision to shut a €3bn savings operation will have on its 90,000 Irish customers, consumer and financial experts have warned. MORE

Four-year sentence for uncle who abused girl, 10 A 10-year-old girl who was sexually abused by a 57-year-old uncle figure in her life said in her victim impact statement that she felt fear afterwards and also felt like she had to become an adult. MORE

Leo Varadkar advice on mortgages ‘a sick joke’ The Master of the High Court has described advice given by the Taoiseach to a person facing repossession as “a sick joke” and said the Government is “misinformed” about the situation impacting many families. MORE

Paschal Donohoe defends mortgage sell-off decision Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has defended Permanent TSB’s decision to potentially sell off 18,000 mortgages to vulture funds, saying it will protect jobs and the economy. MORE

Judge’s opinion backs Dwyer data claim A report by a former chief justice John Murray supports Graham Dwyer’s claim that Ireland’s data retention legislation breaches European laws, the High Court has heard. MORE

‘Unattractive’ consultant posts draw no applications The former master of the National Maternity Hospital has claimed some consultant posts are now “so unattractive that no applications are received”. MORE

Taoiseach defends HSE decision to restrict pain patches Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has insisted pain relief patches must be curtailed because of addiction concerns and over-subscribing by doctors. MORE

Dáil hears fraud concerns connected to two companies The Dáil has heard concerns about fraud connected to two companies who have earned €84m from returning people to work here. MORE

Homeless man caught with €12,000 in cash by CAB A presumed homeless man staying in a hotel at the expense of the State was found with €12,000 in cash and a further €140,000 in a bank account when he was targeted in a planned operation by the Criminal Assets Bureau. MORE

Abolition of training rates of pay urged The Low Pay Commission has recommended abolishing training rates of pay and say rates of pay for youth should be graded by age until they achieve the level of the national minimum wage. MORE

Call for greater protection for children online Legislation making it illegal for social media companies to use data from children under the age of 16 should be considered, according to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan. MORE

Priest goes on trial for indecently assaulting boy in sickbay A priest has gone on trial accused of indecently assaulting a boy in a Co Cork school sickbay in the early 1980s. MORE

UCC scientists develop system to clean up fish farms and feed stock Algae and duckweed could clean up fish-farm pollution and be used to feed the stock at the same time under a project being undertaken by scientists at UCC. MORE

Cyclist’s sister: Drink driver’s sentence too soft The sister of a young cyclist killed by a driver who was over the legal limit has criticised the leniency of his sentence. MORE

UCC head says fees debate has to move on A debate about more than just student loans is needed to advance decisions about funding third level, says a university president. MORE