world
Raquel Welch obituary: Sex symbol whose later roles showed aptitude for comedy
Raquel Welch (Jo-Raquel Tejada), actor, born 5 September 1940; died 15 February 2023
This is our chronological archive of the local, national and international obituaries and tributes that have been published by the Irish Examiner.
world
comment-analysis
Sat, 14 Jan, 2023
Tue, 20 Dec, 2022
Mon, 14 Nov, 2022
Mon, 10 Oct, 2022
Tue, 09 Aug, 2022
Sat, 09 Jul, 2022
Wed, 28 Jul, 2021
Tue, 02 Mar, 2021
Mon, 08 Feb, 2021
Sat, 30 Jan, 2021
Tue, 12 Jan, 2021
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox