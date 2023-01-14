OBITUARIES

Brian Looney’s life was a rollercoaster, but provides a timely lesson
I learned more about journalism, and its true role and importance in our society, in the first three months with Brian than I did in the decade I had spent in Irish journalism up to that date, writes Dolan O'Hagan.

Sat, 14 Jan, 2023

Cyril Cusack remembered: 'He never stopped being a character'
A Christmas documentary on TG4 will delve into the life of Cyril Cusack, recalling roles from Hollywood films to Glenroe 

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022

File Photo Vicky Phelan has described herself as an Òemotional basket caseÓ as she agonises over whether to begin a new clinical
'A woman of extraordinary courage': CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan dies 
Vicky Phelan is survived by her two children, Amelia (16) and Darragh (10)

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022

Obituary: Ted Crosbie, Cork's quintessential newspaperman
For three decades the dominant force in the Irish Examiner newspaper group, Ted Crosbie steered it through huge technical change

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022

Obituary: Olivia Newton-John the 'Miss Goody Two-Shoes'
Singer and actor with a girl-next-door reputation whose career rocketed after her starring role as Sandy in Grease

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022

Obituary: Former RTÉ director general Joe Barry changed the face of Irish broadcasting
The dynamic Dunmanway man was pivotal in the staging of Eurovision and Riverdance, and launched RTÉ's regional studios and the precursor to TG4

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022

Obituary: Andrew Mac Donagh, aka DJ Fork, Cork music stalwart  
Largely raised in Mallow, as a DJ and graphic designer, Mac Donagh was associated with the Mother Jones Flea Market, the Donkey's Ears, and Sir Henry's, among other venues 

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021

Soccer - Football League Division One - Chelsea v Liverpool
Ian St John obituary: Diminutive Scot who became one of Liverpool’s all-time greats
He may have been just 5ft 7ins tall but what Ian St John lacked in size he made up for in stature.

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021

Down On The Farm With John Pullin
John Pullin obituary: An England captain of great honour and powerful actions
At the height of The Troubles in 1973, John Pullin, who died last week aged 79, led England to play in Dublin where Scotland and Wales had refused to play the previous year

Mon, 08 Feb, 2021

Cara O'Sullivan obituary: Charisma and warmth brought Cara's talent and technical perfection to audience she cherished
Her friend and collaborator John O'Brien pays tribute to a woman who was 'pure class'

Sat, 30 Jan, 2021

Khalid Abdullah obituary: The founder of a racing legacy beyond equal 
The Saudi prince was the driving force behind generations of many of the best horses to grace the turf

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021

Obituary: Donal Musgrave’s gift will live long after him
Donal Musgrave August 13, 1942 – December 26, 2020

Sat, 02 Jan, 2021

