The GAA Podcast

other sport

Miriam Malone 23/1/2020
The CEO Series: Miriam Malone - 'The challenge is to reduce costs as much as we can while also supporting athletes'
Paralympics Ireland CEO Miriam Malone on the balance and perspective required to steer her organisation to the most challenging times in history.

17.07.2020

Olympics Tokyo
Tokyo 2020 cancellation would cost much more than staging Games, organisers warn
Cancelling the Olympic Games in Tokyo amid the coronavirus pandemic could cost two or three times more than staging the event, the president of the organising committee has warned.

17.07.2020

105541
Road bowling mourns Nadd great Séamus Sexton
Road Bowling lost one its all-time-greats with the passing of the legendary Séamus Sexton of Nadd in Cork yesterday. Sexton competed at the highest level for 37 years from 1971 to 2008, which are bookended by All-Ireland titles.

15.07.2020

A general view of hockey 16/1/2009
Lisnagarvey ruling triggers series of hockey appeals
Banbridge and Loreto appeal with C of I monitoring outcomes

15.07.2020

Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - 2015 Italian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Monza Circuit
Former Force India boss provides F1 car for students from diverse backgrounds
Lewis Hamilton’s call for greater diversity in Formula One has been answered by one of the sport’s former team bosses.

15.07.2020

A view of basketball 9/8/2017
Basketball Ireland chiefs slash entrance fees for Division One clubs
Basketball Ireland this morning confirmed that the entrance fee for clubs participating in the Women’s Division 1 League has been halved. Officials also revealed the competition will have a Conference format for the new season.

14.07.2020

KBC Virtual Dublin Marathon Media Day
No excuse for missing drug testers, says Lizzie Lee
Rio Olympian Lizzie Lee says there is no excuse for athletes to miss multiple drugs tests in the wake of several high-profile suspensions in recent months.

13.07.2020

Washington Redskins v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL International Series - Wembley Stadium
NFL franchise Washington drop controversial name and logo
The Washington Redskins are no more as the NFL team announced they will drop the controversial name and logo.

13.07.2020

Redskins Football Name
Washington Redskins drop controversial name and logo
No replacement name has yet been announced

13.07.2020

EOHLismore09
How cricket found a home in a welcoming corner of Waterford
In one quiet corner of west Waterford, the game survives. There was a time when cricket was the sport of choice across broad swathes of Ireland, and there are still pockets here and there.

12.07.2020

A general view of hockey 16/1/2009
Headaches mount for Hockey Ireland's top brass
Hockey Ireland look set for a series of appeals over the allocation of European placings for next season in the wake of an independent panel’s decision to overturn the governing body’s decision to declare this season “null and void”.

12.07.2020

Chiefs Mahomes Football
Patrick Mahomes: Sport’s first half a billion dollar man?
A strange thing happened in sport this week.

10.07.2020

The OFI CEOs and Presidents Dinner
Triatlon boss: 'We are not going with the begging bowl, we want to deliver something'
Chris Kitchen will finish up as CEO of Triatlon Ireland in the coming months after eight hugely successful years. He tells Brendan O'Brien about the many ups as well as the recent downs brought on by the Covid-19 crisis and what's next

03.07.2020

bn-989704_6abf352b068b4d958f83c3c993525420.jpg
Colin Sheridan: If Brady lands one last Hail Mary, it’ll be his greatest trick yet

In America, the quarterback has long been king.

24.03.2020

bn-989477_d43881dd36c04b9bb1c3416fbf839508.jpg
Michael Moynihan: There will be no bowing down

Last week I wrote here about Camus and La Peste — The Plague — in an effort to stiffen up the sinews, etc, writes Michael Moynihan

23.03.2020

bn-989471_338ff860b4064e6f8901f9aeac428583.jpg
Anthony Daly: I think we will come out of this a lot better as a society

I took my last order of wall balls from India some time around 2016. Tommy Howard and I had a company ‘Daly Wall Ball’, where we used to ship the product in from India, which could take about four months to arrive, writes Anthony Daly

22.03.2020

bn-989301_3b18198e10c1450a900ddc9af8856e62.jpg
Pat Keane: HRI’s handling of coronavirus has been exemplary

Horse Racing Ireland has taken plenty of stick over many years, but you have to praise the bridge as you cross it and there is no doubt their recent handling of Irish racing, in the face of this cursed coronavirus, has been nothing short of exemplary.

21.03.2020

bn-989267_cc28737ea5044beaba1a7214fef50cd1.jpg
Ruby Walsh: Thurles the unlikely hero in time of great uncertainty

I doubt anyone in the Moloney family or anyone in any way attached to Thurles racecourse would ever have thought the eyes of the racing world would turn solely on them on a Saturday afternoon in mid-March, but they will.

21.03.2020

bn-989263_ca2de791544c420991e26645c8a93f55.jpg
Larry Ryan: Can sport ever again conquer all that space in our lives?

Anyone else bouncing and crashing in these strange days like Skippy on rollerskates? Tell me that’s normal.

21.03.2020

bn-989024_2fb268bc7d5f477ca62dc7ef5fc1098d.jpg
Chris Hatherall: An indefinite solution offers hope to Liverpool fans

I T was a meeting and a statement which football fans have been waiting anxiously for but, despite its welcome conclusion, nobody should be pencilling April 30 into their diary.

20.03.2020

bn-988774_4c558b143eeb4b879028c4cf73ddad5d.jpg
Tommy Martin: Some are built for speed, others for distance. I was built for the couch

Tommy Martin: "I'm training for the Cork City Marathon. That is, I was training Cork City Marathon until this week when it, like almost everything else, was called off."

18.03.2020

bn-988536_c340b73ceb4f43ed8d8364049dd278cc.jpg
Chris Hatherall: Deferring Euros provides clarity and hope, two things we need now

At at a time of worry, confusion, and uncertainty, Uefa’s decision to postpone Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 is a welcome ray of clarity that gives football fans hope that it won’t always be this way, writes Chris Hatherall.

18.03.2020

bn-988617_a2c891e0fc2c4e54920d083f3fadb4ab.jpg
Kieran Shannon: Trailblazer Moran showed us all that the mind does matter

He won’t get the kind of send-off we’re used to or that he deserves, writes Kieran Shannon.

18.03.2020

bn-988510_549f6140a9ac424291b82567852cb9dc.jpg
Donal Lenihan: Andy Farrell must prepare to jump from famine to a feast activity

They say a picture paints a thousand words. That certainly rang true when studying the crestfallen appearance of new Ireland coach Andy Farrell, writes Donal Lenihan.

17.03.2020

bn-988362_a2a2eed75aba4588b778a5d026d7cc95.jpg
Colin Sheridan: Were the good times really worth the price?

Generations humbled by the grand cancellation of modern sporting life — something, we will claim that could never have been predicted, writes Colin Sheridan.

16.03.2020

bn-988129_f3c8080a5dc946ed9983320a2f826558.jpg
Michael Moynihan: There must be no bowing down

NOBODY ever wrote better about the situation we now face than a man who died over half a century ago.

16.03.2020

bn-987921_0877f6536fa1428eb11c2e02315ee89f.jpg
Liam Mackey: It’s timely to remember that all bad things must also come to an end

EVERYTHING comes with a health warning now.

14.03.2020

bn-987911_234de3fe75954c20b594bfc4cd5f62a3.jpg
Ruby Walsh: Another magical Festival and another Irish celebration

It’s all over. Hard to believe it, really. Such hype, such build-up. Will it be on? Won’t it be on? Well, it was on and it was fantastic, writes Ruby Walsh

14.03.2020

bn-987656_2093b0074037424aa8e7043390f11d11.jpg
Pat Keane: Frustrating Percy a hopeful choice to land the spoils

Presenting Percy, one of the most frustrating horses in training, is a hopeful choice to finally put it all together and land a wide open Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup this afternoon, writes Pat Keane

13.03.2020

bn-987651_16d7763d41ac48b7929803b4a95d7fa9.jpg
Ruby Walsh: Photo looking a picture for Gold Cup

Well, it has finally come: Gold Cup day. The biggest day of the season. Well, I always felt it was. This year’s race, with a small field, looks to be quite open, writes Ruby Walsh

13.03.2020

bn-987485_48fa02fcfd2a411395cec75f5461d33c.jpg
Michael Moynihan: Close the beaches, or why the right decision has now been made

Larry Vaughn, you should be living at this hour.

12.03.2020

bn-987413_183d615131c24cad8eb02592a396870f.jpg
Ruby Walsh: Stiff track will suit Colreevy

We are at the halfway stage and I am starting to feel that riding may have been the easiest way to survive the Cheltenham Festival, writes Ruby Walsh.

12.03.2020

bn-986642_3bd40bfd70c3491cbc8eca852992c1d7.jpg
Ruby Walsh: Dealing with good fortune is easy, coping with bad luck a bigger test

When Paul Townend and Rachael Blackmore left the tarmac on the Dublin to Birmingham flight last night, both did so feeling very differently to how they felt taking off on the corresponding flight 12 months earlier.

09.03.2020

bn-986629_7d044756e0184657b7b0c3985aee5e05.jpg
Peter Jackson: Wandering hands may land Marler with lengthy ban

Joe Marler’s attempt to emulate Vinny Jones’ notorious ‘nut-cracker’ grab at a teenaged Paul Gascoigne (Wimbledon v Newcastle, February 1988) exposes the England prop to the risk of a 12-week ban at the very least.

09.03.2020

bn-986626_a4a3e65ae5bc419bb3c367fb742f64a6.jpg
Michael Moynihan: It was 30 years ago (if you can believe it)

Every sportswriter is a trader in nostalgia. It comes with the territory: Instant memories. Even if you file a match report on the whistle it’s already fading into the past — “matches previously played” was Christopher Hitchens’ phrase.

09.03.2020

bn-986601_ed606034463a4cb8b8391e8277c8e5b1.jpg
Daniel Storey: Much to play for in ludicrous league season

It has been such an unusual Premier League season, even Crystal Palace seem to be aiming for European football, writes Daniel Storey.

08.03.2020

bn-986555_be425813170a437eb132da0b85cf0c14.jpg
Pat Keane's 10 to watch: Interesting that Davy Russell sticks with Presenting Percy

Pat Kelly’s charge is enigmatic but, just like his media-shy trainer, utterly fascinating, writes Pat Keane.

08.03.2020

bn-986319_23bf173ce5914bd891e76f191acfff78.jpg
Larry Ryan: No matter where you are, Klopp’s your guiding star

We take for granted, at this stage, the wisdom available to us five days a week on Home and Away. But we will not go far wrong taking our life lessons from Summer Bay.

07.03.2020

bn-986060_e88537ed6abc410aae70141eec591e3d.jpg
Paul Rouse: Irish cycling history was often more rough than smooth

Everyone knows what it is to cycle a bike up a hill. The burn of the lungs and the ache in legs is a glorious, painful expression of what it is to be alive.

06.03.2020

bn-986098_a9e1d0173352430da0f762e5bd54e17c.jpg
Brendan O'Brien: Pauw's team edge one step closer to a seismic leap

Declan McBennett, RTE’s head of sport, spoke earlier this week about the national station’s coverage of last year’s Women World Cup and his sense that the tournament had proven to be a Rubicon moment for female sport around the globe.

06.03.2020

bn-985570_a7b8fff7cd334f6d90739cd3d1d6925f.jpg
Kieran Shannon: Bitter row over Berry eligibility sours Tralee's title chase

IT’S March now, which in recent years has invariably meant a dramatic conclusion to Irish basketball’s men’s SuperLeague, just as April always guarantees us unmissable theatre in the form of a Sunday in Augusta.

04.03.2020

bn-985322_b060db93616b4eabaf8eab926736cd62.jpg
Christy O'Connor: Making Hawk-Eye available in venues beyond Croke Park and Semple Stadium has to be a priority

IN early January, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest played out an entertaining FA Cup third round match at Stamford Bridge.

02.03.2020

bn-985113_1e58b28d1d924ab4ba5208e9f78673fd.jpg
Anthony Daly: Cynicism not gone away but Harty Cup showcases joy in purest form

It doesn’t always happen but, invariably, the wheel will turn full circle. At the end of the Dr Harty Cup final yesterday, I spotted my clubmate and former St Flannan’s team-mate, Pat Healy, recording footage of the trophy presentation on his phone. Thirty-three years on from when we won our Harty medals together, Pat’s son Darragh got to taste that feeling.

02.03.2020

bn-985122_8e72ad910d684fc4971045765639dcec.jpg
Michael Moynihan: Irving Berlin and the ideas factory

Many thanks to the reader who told me during the week that he ‘admired my anecdotes’.

02.03.2020

bn-984867_266f07edab3645edad35f374c3e4daf0.jpg
Ruby Walsh: run Cheltenham behind closed doors if necessary!

Foot and mouth - 2001. A year and three words I and anybody in agriculture or horse racing will never forget.

29.02.2020

bn-984832_bdc99a0402bd43759d7142a8ef841aa8.jpg
Voice of reason Griffin is right — why should we fear good discipline?

Hurling folk can be a contrary lot sometimes. Just take the reaction to one aspect of last weekend’s refereeing. We knew that throwing the ball had become an epidemic in recent years, right?

29.02.2020

bn-984337_53263d86cdc54150b2cc33f114f4fae9.jpg
Tommy Martin: Genial Greavsie a cross between Ronaldo and Chris Kamara

The Great Library of Alexandria was one of the wonders of the ancient world, thought to contain most of the knowledge accumulated by mankind.

27.02.2020

bn-984026_f0972a50f989438a86ce778bd84405aa.jpg
Donal Lenihan: Dark days but next generation offers chink of light for future

THERE’S a quiet revolution taking place in the background to this season’s Six Nations that could have huge repercussions for Irish rugby.

26.02.2020

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up