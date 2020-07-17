The GAA Podcast

17.07.2020
17.07.2020
15.07.2020
15.07.2020
15.07.2020
14.07.2020
13.07.2020
13.07.2020
13.07.2020
12.07.2020
12.07.2020
10.07.2020
03.07.2020
In America, the quarterback has long been king.
24.03.2020
Last week I wrote here about Camus and La Peste — The Plague — in an effort to stiffen up the sinews, etc, writes
23.03.2020
I took my last order of wall balls from India some time around 2016. Tommy Howard and I had a company ‘Daly Wall Ball’, where we used to ship the product in from India, which could take about four months to arrive, writes
22.03.2020
Horse Racing Ireland has taken plenty of stick over many years, but you have to praise the bridge as you cross it and there is no doubt their recent handling of Irish racing, in the face of this cursed coronavirus, has been nothing short of exemplary.
21.03.2020
I doubt anyone in the Moloney family or anyone in any way attached to Thurles racecourse would ever have thought the eyes of the racing world would turn solely on them on a Saturday afternoon in mid-March, but they will.
21.03.2020
Anyone else bouncing and crashing in these strange days like Skippy on rollerskates? Tell me that’s normal.
21.03.2020
I T was a meeting and a statement which football fans have been waiting anxiously for but, despite its welcome conclusion, nobody should be pencilling April 30 into their diary.
20.03.2020
"I'm training for the Cork City Marathon. That is, I was training Cork City Marathon until this week when it, like almost everything else, was called off."
18.03.2020
At at a time of worry, confusion, and uncertainty, Uefa’s decision to postpone Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 is a welcome ray of clarity that gives football fans hope that it won’t always be this way, writes
18.03.2020
He won’t get the kind of send-off we’re used to or that he deserves, writes
18.03.2020
They say a picture paints a thousand words. That certainly rang true when studying the crestfallen appearance of new Ireland coach Andy Farrell, writes
17.03.2020
Generations humbled by the grand cancellation of modern sporting life — something, we will claim that could never have been predicted, writes
16.03.2020
NOBODY ever wrote better about the situation we now face than a man who died over half a century ago.
16.03.2020
EVERYTHING comes with a health warning now.
14.03.2020
It’s all over. Hard to believe it, really. Such hype, such build-up. Will it be on? Won’t it be on? Well, it was on and it was fantastic, writes
14.03.2020
Presenting Percy, one of the most frustrating horses in training, is a hopeful choice to finally put it all together and land a wide open Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup this afternoon, writes
13.03.2020
Well, it has finally come: Gold Cup day. The biggest day of the season. Well, I always felt it was. This year’s race, with a small field, looks to be quite open, writes
13.03.2020
Larry Vaughn, you should be living at this hour.
12.03.2020
We are at the halfway stage and I am starting to feel that riding may have been the easiest way to survive the Cheltenham Festival, writes
12.03.2020
When Paul Townend and Rachael Blackmore left the tarmac on the Dublin to Birmingham flight last night, both did so feeling very differently to how they felt taking off on the corresponding flight 12 months earlier.
09.03.2020
Joe Marler’s attempt to emulate Vinny Jones’ notorious ‘nut-cracker’ grab at a teenaged Paul Gascoigne (Wimbledon v Newcastle, February 1988) exposes the England prop to the risk of a 12-week ban at the very least.
09.03.2020
Every sportswriter is a trader in nostalgia. It comes with the territory: Instant memories. Even if you file a match report on the whistle it’s already fading into the past — “matches previously played” was Christopher Hitchens’ phrase.
09.03.2020
It has been such an unusual Premier League season, even Crystal Palace seem to be aiming for European football, writes
08.03.2020
Pat Kelly’s charge is enigmatic but, just like his media-shy trainer, utterly fascinating, writes
08.03.2020
We take for granted, at this stage, the wisdom available to us five days a week on Home and Away. But we will not go far wrong taking our life lessons from Summer Bay.
07.03.2020
Everyone knows what it is to cycle a bike up a hill. The burn of the lungs and the ache in legs is a glorious, painful expression of what it is to be alive.
06.03.2020
Declan McBennett, RTE’s head of sport, spoke earlier this week about the national station’s coverage of last year’s Women World Cup and his sense that the tournament had proven to be a Rubicon moment for female sport around the globe.
06.03.2020
IT’S March now, which in recent years has invariably meant a dramatic conclusion to Irish basketball’s men’s SuperLeague, just as April always guarantees us unmissable theatre in the form of a Sunday in Augusta.
04.03.2020
IN early January, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest played out an entertaining FA Cup third round match at Stamford Bridge.
02.03.2020
It doesn’t always happen but, invariably, the wheel will turn full circle. At the end of the Dr Harty Cup final yesterday, I spotted my clubmate and former St Flannan’s team-mate, Pat Healy, recording footage of the trophy presentation on his phone. Thirty-three years on from when we won our Harty medals together, Pat’s son Darragh got to taste that feeling.
02.03.2020
Many thanks to the reader who told me during the week that he ‘admired my anecdotes’.
02.03.2020
Foot and mouth - 2001. A year and three words I and anybody in agriculture or horse racing will never forget.
29.02.2020
Hurling folk can be a contrary lot sometimes. Just take the reaction to one aspect of last weekend’s refereeing. We knew that throwing the ball had become an epidemic in recent years, right?
29.02.2020
The Great Library of Alexandria was one of the wonders of the ancient world, thought to contain most of the knowledge accumulated by mankind.
27.02.2020