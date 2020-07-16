technology

Netflix Results
Netflix boosts global subscription numbers by more than 10 million
Netflix boosted its total number of global subscriptions by more than 10 million in the last quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

16.07.2020

mj1707_DonnaOShea_CIT.jpg
Cybersecurity jobs in Ireland to double within 10 years
CYBERSECURITY is on track to double its current 6,000 Irish jobs total to 12,000 by 2030, says Donna O’Shea, the newly appointed chair of cybersecurity in CIT.

16.07.2020

Technology Stock - Social Media
Sensitive personal data could have been accessed in Twitter hack, experts warn
More sensitive information from high-profile Twitter accounts hit by a cryptocurrency scam may have been accessed and could be leaked in the weeks ahead, cyber security experts have warned.

16.07.2020

Technology stock
Twitter hack: What happened and should I be worried?
Twitter has suffered a major hack which compromised several high-profile accounts as part of a cryptocurrency scam.

16.07.2020

First Facebook Oversight Board members confirmed
ECJ rules EU-US data protection agreement invalid
The European Court of Justice has ruled that an EU-US agreement to transfer data to America is invalid. However, it says that standard contractual clauses for transferring personal information to third parties are ok.

16.07.2020

Bitcoin Stock
Bitcoin Twitter scam: What is the cryptocurrency?
Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder Elon Musk and Microsoft’s Bill Gates all saw their Twitter accounts posting saying any donation of 1,000 US dollars in Bitcoin would be returned with 2,000 dollars of the cryptocurrency.

16.07.2020

Social Media Stock
Bitcoin latest hack to see celebrities lose control of their Twitter accounts
High-profile Twitter users saw their accounts fall victim to a hack on Wednesday evening. Scammers appeared to take over the accounts of famous faces and large companies requesting donations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

16.07.2020

Social Media Site Twitter Debuts On The New York Stock Exchange
Multiple Twitter accounts compromised by Bitcoin scam
Numerous Twitter accounts of prominent public figures have been compromised by a Bitcoin scam. 

16.07.2020

Hansans - Sean Hayes - Credit Jack O'Callaghan - 01.jpg
Cork company rolls with it to combat Covid-19
If you have an idea or dream just go for it says engineer and entrepreneur Sean Hayes

14.07.2020

Huawei concerns
Boris Johnson set to bar Huawei from Britain’s 5G network
Boris Johnson is set to bar the Chinese tech giant Huawei from playing any role in Britain’s 5G network, triggering a renewed clash with Beijing.

14.07.2020

SEL1224GM_ILCE-7M3_Situation_DSC00724b-Mid.jpg
TechNow: The Sony Grand Master of ultra-wide zoom lenses
Sony has been at the forefront of the full-frame mirrorless market with their A7 line of cameras.

11.07.2020

831db933-760c-4f33-a42f-2a584ef91f89.png
Google confirms existence of new Nest speaker
Google has confirmed the existence of a new Nest speaker after the device was leaked. Speculation was fuelled this week after a regulatory filing in Japan was uncovered.

10.07.2020

bn-1009070_1a1be9ec071146fab1d0ae51dd889165
Upgrading your webcam to cope with video chat demands
In all my time review laptops, tablets and phones, I rarely considered the front-facing selfie/webcam as anything other than superlative for most users.

03.07.2020

bn-1008587_a9009fc60242484ba59b6c991e2a251e
Retro style Marshall smart speaker with a big voice
The Marshall Uxbridge Voice is a small, but powerful smart-speaker with Alexa built-in that will look amazing no matter where you place it in your home.

01.07.2020

bn-1007667_3461cd7ef42445deab220c85b766cd63
TechNow: Airthings, getting to the hub of things
If you already have a Wave Plus, Wave or Wave mini then the Airthings Hub is a bit of a no-brainer.

26.06.2020

bn-1006842_62f7953de7d24c2099980b24a6442f39
IT professionals believe tech investment will increase after Covid-19, British study says
New research shows many IT staff believe that increased IT support needed during lockdown will spark businesses into increasing investment in tech.

23.06.2020

bn-1004928_49bb71b572d5419db023cff4a2d40b49
Sony reveals Playstation 5 hardware
Sony has unveiled its forthcoming PlayStation 5 and the titles set to land on the next-generation console.

12.06.2020

bn-1004969_db44fdec34ec48609abaa6cd62e851f5
TechNow: Google Nest WiFi Points
In lockdown, a good internet connection is important. Google have launched a new wifi system that claims a strong connection in every direction. I’ve been using the new Google Nest Wifi over the last few weeks, as an add-on to my router. This won’t replace your existing broadband modem.

12.06.2020

bn-1004902_32812364b4db45119245b78aec951ee7
TechNow: Shiftcam’s quality pictures
Smartphones keep getting better as computational photography and sensors improve, but there are still restrictions

12.06.2020

bn-1004893_1318a9319b3541cfa8f82292b8b65326
TechNow: Nokia makes a comeback with budget phones
The 2.3 and the 1.3 costs €99 and €79, respectively, and are quite capable for the price, writes Noel Campion

12.06.2020

bn-1003991_c8c459bf0f4c4ea4b4fe5c11f8b7b348
Network 48 relaunches in Ireland with a fresh look and new plans
Network 48 was first launched back in 2012, but have now relaunched with a fresh look and new membership plans starting from just €9.99 a month.

08.06.2020

bn-1003659_520806a269404991b41de7aabadc8cc8
TCL Pro 10: Mid-ranger smartphone with flagship display
The TCL 10 Pro has above-average battery performance and a stunning display, writes Noel Campion

05.06.2020

bn-1003344_51318db42f1745d2b7d8fb9374488355
Tech Now: Gaming headsets and Eco-friendly wipes
I’ve been looking for things to clean ever since I got the Moshi TeraGlove.

04.06.2020

bn-1003297_12a2d304874049da9f1942e03b7c7dcd
Snapchat to stop ‘promoting’ Trump’s account
Last week, Twitter placed fact-check warnings on two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted problems with the November elections.

03.06.2020

bn-1001932_8a91fc7e39a34edba4bb0fea82b40d91
Sony launches dream vlog camera for creators
It seems everyone wants to be a vlogger these days and Sony has just released a new camera specifically pitched at those who like to talk into a camera and see themselves.

27.05.2020

bn-1001007_d5c7807333434146973b78f016e9a345
Huawei P40 Pro boasts best-in-class cameras
Seeing all that picture detail in super slow-motion in the P40 Pro could make you feel like a documentary maker

21.05.2020

bn-999811_4c36695cc6b4497192ab78aca58a29ee
Smart TV just got even smarter
The Nebula Capsule II by Anker is an incredibly versatile portable projector and I’ve enjoyed testing over the last month. Essentially, it’s a smart TV that you can take with you anywhere that runs on Android TV OS.

16.05.2020

bn-999800_21ab846e6ee3446a8f35882757af7bde
New hardware from tech-world giants Apple and Microsoft
Last week Apple announced the highly anticipated upgraded to the 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup.

15.05.2020

bn-998418_e7e2b8a9aec849ecbc96231d8667f8a5
Will the new Samsung be a flipping classic?
The original 2007 iPhone was ground-breaking, but before the age of smartphones, the Motorola Razr was king, way back when I first reviewed it in 2004.

08.05.2020

bn-997146_e55732fbcded4bc783b5312aa10a4c1a
Buds get a boost in performance and sound quality
The Galaxy Buds+ were launched along with the new Galaxy S20 line from Samsung but only now have I been able to get around to testing them in full.

01.05.2020

bn-997137_7fd558058326498eb8118a71e6bfa281
TechNow: You have to focus to get most out of the A7RIV
The latest in Sony’s R series is a great stills camera, but it requires know-how, says Noel Campion

01.05.2020

bn-996945_2908174e63bb49a5bbe0ad17cc1c56cf
People working from home encouraged not to discuss work matters near smart speaker
The Revenue Commissioners issued guidance to its own staff working remotely warning them about having a smart speaker nearby.

30.04.2020

bn-996660_04b4e772e3b442039f551909a3400829
British government ends support for four new ventilator designs
Designs from Dyson and BAE Systems, who are among those who offered to create devices, currently have support but are to be reassessed by a clinical panel next week.

29.04.2020

bn-995971_066cd9f5570b426f9600fe605c98ab48
Huawei Watch GT2 free new feature
The Huawei Watch GT2 was one of my favourite wearables launched last September, thanks to two-week battery life and stylish looks.

24.04.2020

bn-995965_268a0d6eacfa49b4bb4e125c522deeb6
High hopes for high-specs Canon camera
Game-changer or just hype, can Canon live up to high-specs and anticipated expectations of a camera currently in development?

24.04.2020

bn-995904_4ea1ff5b69b44d92b8797c6e4ff58684
Review: Keeping you safe and secure at home
Ezviz Full HD wi-fi Outdoor Turret camera features Full HD 1080p resolution video capture for both day and night.

24.04.2020

bn-994668_ffca3594800a465f93ff68b278564f2b
Get smart and turn up the heat
Noel Campion on an excellent heating system device with a host of comprehensive features

17.04.2020

bn-994663_f7e52a215cb04d8f907e7b1e78d8fcfd
Some top tech essentials for our lockdown world
The Moshi Avanti C USB-C headphones come with built-in 24-bit/96 kHz DAC, have great sound quality and are excellent for making voice calls.

17.04.2020

bn-993395_8e8293d21c024271a5817d05d3054513
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Ultra-cool space-age tech with a premium price tag
The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is an amazing piece of tech.

10.04.2020

bn-993356_c06ce29da1de45b5b44b84ceccd7a5d6
Ezviz Hub and camera kit is great for who needs it
Properties such as holiday homes which are now left unoccupied could use a functional security system, writes Noel Campion

10.04.2020

bn-991185_a90d20135beb4800a5b3a0156bb49390
Houseparty offers $1m bounty for proof hack claim is ‘smear campaign’
Houseparty is offering a $1m bounty to anyone who can provide the service with proof that it has been the target of a “smear campaign” over its security.

31.03.2020

bn-990380_b9db47b6fb0445e3812b397140311b57
Huawei launches new flagship smartphone P40 series without Google services in the Irish market
We need brands pushing each other to keep them honest, creative in developing new technologies, designs and alternative solutions.

26.03.2020

bn-949852_a6d635bdf8324ef2be372d594301a8df.jpg
Baby monitors offer that extra peace of mind

When it comes to small babies, peace of mind is essential to getting a night of good sleep.

10.09.2019

bn-948780_f477f4e6771c4cf596bdec8b7d6b21ac.jpg
Huawei unveils world’s first flagship 5G SoC that will power Huawei Mate 30 Series

Amidst the backdrop of a trade war between the US and China, Chinese company Huawei are admirable defiant in their quest to become the number one mobile phone manufacturer in the world.

06.09.2019

bn-948722_69702e5e8fb24d7b9542e881b26e189a.jpg
Nokia get the flip on tough and smart new phones at IFA Berlin Consumer Electronics show

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced five new Nokia phones, three of which will be available in Ireland from October.

06.09.2019

bn-948707_0aefe64f523545d59811dee4caf9a6cc.jpg
A look into the future with Panasonic at IFA Berlin Consumer Electronics show 2019

Panasonic are promoting the concept of ‘A Better Life, A Better World’ in their booth at IFA Berlin’s 2019 Consumer Electronics show where they are showcasing a wide variety of products ranging from audio and visual equipment to home appliances and beauty care products.

06.09.2019

bn-948536_b1a3d010fa5547ff9f71c71e22c8dd18.jpg
Technics set new-standard with DJ Headphones

Technics has today unveiled its new EAH-DJ1200 DJ Headphones at IFA Berlin, Consumer Electronics show. The EAH-DJ1200 is a successor model to the RP-DJ1200, which has sold more than 500,000 units since it was launched in 1996.

05.09.2019

bn-948517_8e4309d3aa1e48e0a93cf3bbb730e807.jpg
Sony announce range of products ahead of world's biggest electronics trade show

Sony have launched a new phone ahead of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliances trade show today.

05.09.2019

bn-945777_112f49882642484494fb8b7798bc520c.jpg
Wakey, wakey: Alarm clock gets a stylish makeover

There was a time when everyone owned and used an alarm clock, but thanks to the functions and features of the mobile phone over the last 20 years, there’s no need for one anymore ... or is there?

23.08.2019

bn-945775_c1677d9cbbfc474d832d2e174209632a.jpg
Night vision cameras are worth a second look

Noel Campion finds the Lanmodo night vision camera aids driving in the dark and can reduce road accidents

23.08.2019

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices