Syndication

Wouldn't it be easier if instead of having to visit all of your favourite sites in turn and trawl through them looking for new content, you could have all the latest items delivered automatically to a single place on your computer?

RSS is a technology that allows this to happen!

With this in mind we offer 5 free IrishExaminer.com news rss feeds for anyone to parse, for use on their website or via their reader / browser:

Feed link: TOP NEWS

Feed link: IRELAND

Feed link: SPORT

Feed link: WORLD

Feed link: BUSINESS

Feed link: LIFESTYLE

Feed link: VIEWPOINTS

Feed link: SPECIAL REPORTS

Follow us on twitter

What do I need to use RSS?

To use RSS it is necessary to have access to a News Reader. There are many different types, but the main choice is whether to use a web-based one (such as Yahoo, Bloglines, Newsgator or Google) or to download a standalone application (which runs on your PC even if you don't have a browser open).

See the Google Directory page for newsreaders for more info.

After gaining access to a News Reader then it is necessary to subscribe to the feeds. The exact way to do this depends on the reader - consult your readers help documentation for guidance.

Live Bookmarks

Some newer browsers (including Internet Explorer 7 and upwards, Firefox 2.0 and upwards and Opera) offer support for RSS without the need for an additional reader.

To check if your browser does provide support then consult the browsers help documentation.

More RSS feeds

RecruitIreland.com RSS

Jobs from RecruitIreland