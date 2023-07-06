A collection highlighting sports content that our sportsdesk think you - as fellow sport superfans - should not miss.

Ian Mallon: Irish tennis no longer at break point
S Ian Mallon: Irish tennis no longer at break point
Outside of the big four — soccer, rugby, Gaelic football and hurling – tennis is the leading individual sport in the affections of the Irish public.

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023

Republic of Ireland Women Press Conference and Training Session
S Tommy Martin: Time to reflect as well as salute amid the World Cup party vibes
On many levels, tonight’s occasion, which speaks to the sunny future women’s football is set to enjoy, is also a reminder of the dark clouds that never seem too far away.

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023

GPA Event
S Eimear Ryan: When it comes to equality, the GAA has some ground to make up
It didn’t occur to the lads in 1884 that women might want to play Gaelic games; maybe it didn’t even occur to them that women would be capable

Wed, 05 Jul, 2023

Eoghan McSweeney dejected 2/7/2023
S Kieran Shannon: Even Kerry v Dublin won't save this football year
It can’t be left to the coaches to save the day and intervene – their obligation is to compete, win, not to entertain. It is up to the rule-makers

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023

The Gaelic Football Show: A Dublin storm, Kerry perfect on the line, Derry content, and the things about Vinny
S The Gaelic Football Show: A Dublin storm, Kerry perfect on the line, Derry content, and the things about Vinny
Malachy O'Rourke, James Horan, Maurice Brosnan and Paul Rouse review the weekend's All-Ireland quarter-final action.

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd