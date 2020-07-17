munster

Time for Taoiseach to deliver on pledge for cardiac care in south-east
It's time now for the Taoiseach to honour a pledge made while in opposition and deliver 24/7 life-saving cardiac care services in the southeast, health campaigners said yesterday.

17.07.2020

killarney%20crash%20pedestrian003(1)
Woman in her 50s sustains serious injuries in Killarney accident
A woman in her 50s was left with serious injuries after a road traffic collision in Killarney on Friday morning. Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses who may have been in the area near the Cleeney Roundabout around 8. 30am to get in touch.

17.07.2020

LC health 13.jpg
Woman, 50s, seriously injured after being hit by truck in Kerry
A woman in her 50s has been hospitalised after being hit by a truck in Co Kerry. It happened shortly before 9am this morning at the Cleeney Roundabout in Killarney.

17.07.2020

Beer In Amsterdam
Limerick publican commits to reopen Monday despite restrictions
A Limerick publican says he is committed to reopening on Monday despite the further easing of restrictions being delayed. Gearoid Whelan runs Whelan's Pub in Newcastle West and he said it will be open for business from next week.

17.07.2020

1685869_1685869
Cobh deaths: 'I want my father to be allowed to die in peace knowing what happened to Michael'
A family still reeling from a double-stabbing tragedy six years ago has appealed to the Taoiseach to ensure they get access to a long-awaited HSE-commissioned mental health care review of the case.

17.07.2020

1688735_1688735
Cobh deaths: Brother wants to see report into killing
The brother of a man who fatally stabbed his wife before taking his own life has appealed to the Taoiseach to ensure that he and his parents get access to a long-awaited mental health care report into the tragedy almost six years ago.

17.07.2020

Billy%20Keane%2c%20John%20B%20Keane%27s%20son
'It’s unfair. And it’s further ruining Irish culture': Kerry publicans hit out at decision
The delay in reopening pubs is seen as an attack on rural Ireland and its traditional ways

16.07.2020

Ian O' Sullivan and mother - Neil Prendeville interview.jpg
Cork man lost his mother to Covid-19 while in induced coma for same virus
"People think it's a myth and it is far from a myth, I can tell you that."

16.07.2020

MHRaeJuly2020.jpg
Michael Healy-Rae calls for 'unique' rural pubs to reopen
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said pubs that do no serve food will not reopen any sooner than August 10.

16.07.2020

dbtree3.jpg
Crafty man creates a Tree of Life from a dying one in West Cork 
Magical summer surprise of fairy doors, owl, toadstools and wishing brooch 

16.07.2020

Grow%20House%20Kenmare%2015th%20July(1)
Gardaí seize almost €30k of cannabis from Kerry grow house
Almost €30,000 worth of cannabis has been seized in a grow house in Co Kerry. Thirty-seven plants were discovered in a shed behind a property in Kenmare yesterday. A further €4,000 worth of cannabis herb was also found in plastic containers.

16.07.2020

SCA MG
Virtual writing projects launched to allow poets and writers collaborate
Creative writers to collaborate  through 'virtual collectives' 

16.07.2020

Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus
€72k fund for Cork community enhancement projects
Scheme offers support to communities and organisations across the county to buy equipment and pay for improvements

16.07.2020

TONY GALLAGHER OF BLACKWATER CRUISES AND MAEVE OG.jpeg
River tour guide 'delighted' to be back to business
Veteran boatman's joy as he bids to save season following Covid-19

16.07.2020

JCWeAreCorkLaunch10
Young people encouraged to learn new skills
Challenge  put to the young people of Cork to to engage in positive and fun activities and  achieve personal goals

16.07.2020

dan%20pig%201
Kinsale restaurant takes no-shows off the menu as diners fail to fulfil bookings in 'new culture'
The owners of a restaurant in Ireland's culinary capital have bemoaned no-shows by people who have already booked tables.

15.07.2020

Belfast_Central_(2).jpg
Investigation after crack found in Irish Rail high-speed locomotive
A major disaster on the Cork to Dublin line was averted after a train driver spotted a crack in the chassis of one of the network’s high-speed locomotives.

15.07.2020

EOHNorthmain03
Council steps in to arrange works on derelict Cork city centre buildings
The owners of derelict buildings which have been propped up by metal beams since a partial collapse a year ago will be billed for the cost of new stabilising works.

15.07.2020

The%20Everyman
Cork's Everyman Theatre prepares for curtain up on September 15
The historic Everyman theatre in Cork plans to reopen in September with its capacity reduced from 650 to just 85.

15.07.2020

StolenCockerSpanielCorkjpg(1)
Dog reported stolen in Leinster recovered by Gardaí in Cork
A dog is being cared for by Gardaí in Cork after it was seized yesterday. Gardaí believe that the dog was recently stolen from the Leinster area.

15.07.2020

Patrick O'Shea UCCPresident 2018.jpg
UCC president retiring for personal reasons
The president of University College Cork (UCC) is to retire in the coming months due to personal reasons.

15.07.2020

109360426_1646434268842522_9072332067046371848_n.jpg
Lucky escape as car almost enters water at Blackrock pier
Two people had a lucky escape after their car nearly entered the water at Pier Head in Blackrock village, in Cork city. The alarm was raised around noon today.

15.07.2020

YouTubeAppPexeslMAy2020.jpg
Gardaí reunite owner with phone after tracking thief from Dunloe to Portlaoise
From the majestic peaks of the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Co Kerry to the picturesque midlands surrounds of Portlaoise, it was a two-day journey that ended with a happy owner reunited with her stolen phone, thanks to tracking technology.

15.07.2020

Zac Higgins Picture One (July).jpg
'Little warrior' Zac Higgins celebrates fourth birthday having made immense progress in recovery
A "little warrior" who nearly died in a hit and run incident in Cork last year is celebrating his fourth birthday today having made immense progress with his physical and cognitive difficulties.

15.07.2020

Offshore manual worker standing on helipad with wind-turbines behind him in sunset
Cork could be key to Ireland as a leader in hydrogen energy technology
Cork harbour could become central to Ireland’s development as an international centre for hydrogen energy technology, a new offshore wind blueprint forecasts.

15.07.2020

Coronavirus
Employees to fill out health declaration forms before return to work
Employers in the Cork and Kerry areas will be expected to submit a form to their employees at least three days before their return to work to verify their Covid-19 status under new HSE guidelines.

14.07.2020

File Photo Today HIQA will release Report into Portlaoise Hospital.
Hiqa finds major non-compliance issues at Cork child welfare services
Serious shortcomings in the Tusla's child protection and welfare service in Cork have been identified by the Health Services and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

14.07.2020

Coronavirus - Mon May 4, 2020
Retrofitting Cork's housing stock would solve fuel poverty - but cost €3.8bn over 10 years
Fuel poverty, which is described as spending at least 10% of a household income on keeping a home warm, has traditionally been tackled by providing fossil fuel supports to families.

14.07.2020

IMG_20200703_125209.jpg
Locals plan to rebuild 50ft monument near Kerry village
A full scale model of one of North Kerry's most historic monuments, which was destroyed more than 60 years ago by Kerry County Council, is to be constructed near the village of Lixnaw.

14.07.2020

Shakey Bridge restored and Illuminated in Cork, Ireland
Reopening of Cork’s restored Shakey Bridge in doubt
A €25m state-funded quay extension at one of the country’s busiest fishing ports has ground to a halt and the reopening this month of Cork’s restored Shakey bridge is in doubt. The same company, Keating Construction, is involved in both projects.

14.07.2020

Male hand hold black pencil on blueprint
M20 corridor puts brakes on planning permissions
The route corridor on some parts of the proposed M20 motorway has been extended to up to 10 miles in width and anyone who has sought planning permission anywhere along the entire corridor is being told their application is "premature" until the ...

14.07.2020

Grilled T-Bone
Kerry restaurant turns away US diners who had not quarantined
Customers at a town centre restaurant in Tralee are being temperature checked and asked if they have been abroad - and if they have not quarantined they are being politely refused entry.

13.07.2020

View 4.jpg
Multi-million regeneration planned for Cork’s historic MacCurtain Street
An ambitious multi-million regeneration of Cork’s historic MacCurtain Street has been unveiled as part of a wider plan to upgrade the city’s public transport network.

13.07.2020

DENIS train 2
Majority mask up as laws become mandatory
Travellers around Cork are generally compliant with the new regulations 

13.07.2020

tbe.jpg
Climate activists plead with Council for more 'surgical' hedge cutting to protect wildlife
East Cork environmentalists petition local authority to protect wildlife by trimming roadside verges more carefully

13.07.2020

Image.jpeg
Cork couple donate wedding anniversary boat to Union Hall RNLI fundraiser
A couple who bought a boat to mark their 10th wedding anniversary has donated it to their local lifeboat station to help fundraising.

13.07.2020

Cocaine%20Cork%20City%2012th%20July(1)
Man arrested and cocaine worth €3.5k seized in Cork city
Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €3,500 of suspected cocaine yesterday in Cork City. At around 11. 30pm, gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit were on patrol on South Main Street when they stopped a man, aged in his late 20s.

13.07.2020

Garda stock
Gardaí seize drugs worth €19.5k in West Cork
Gardaí have seized €19,500 worth of suspected drugs in Bantry, Co.

13.07.2020

DENIS east 11
Tourists return to hotspots, but Covid-19 nerves remain
Back in May, there were understandable nerves in the country's tourism hotspots. Bookings at hotels and restaurants had been wiped out. Pubs were shut.

12.07.2020

Spectacular landscape of the Burren region of County Clare, Ireland. Exposed karst limestone bedrock at the Burren National Park
Tour operator cancels guided cycle after learning tourists from US had not self-isolated after arriving
A tour operator in Co. Clare cancelled a guided cycle for two US tourists last night after they said they hadn't isolated for two weeks. The visitors said they filled in the self-locator form but didn't think the quarantine period was necessary.

12.07.2020

dan%20generic%20garda%207(1)
Man arrested in Tipperary hit and run investigation
A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí investigating a hit and run in Co TipperaryA man in his 60s was killed in a two car crash on the N7 at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh at around lunchtime yesterday.

12.07.2020

CC GARDA CHECKPOINT
Man, 60s, killed in Tipperary hit and run
The driver of the other car failed to remain at the scene.

11.07.2020

Coronavirus
Cluster of Covid-19 cases identified after over 30 young people travelled to Kerry to socialise
A cluster of Covid-19 cases among a large group of young people who “partied” in rented accommodation in Killarney last weekend is being investigated by public health authorities, GPs have been advised.

11.07.2020

DENIS petition 1
Medics take to bikes in push for cycling lanes between Cork hospitals 
Medics led a cycle-bus ride across Cork city today to present a petition to City Hall, signed by more than 3,000 people, calling for a protected bike lane between the city’s large hospitals.

10.07.2020

CMK10072020_Art%20Work%20Nano%20Nagle_0015
Mural calling for an end to direct provision unveiled in Cork
A mural featuring words and images created by young black people, many of whom live in direct provision, was part inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement

10.07.2020

169505
People of Limerick asked what they want to see from directly elected Mayor
People in Limerick are being asked to outline what they want from their directly elected mayor. Last year the county became the first in Ireland to vote in favour of choosing their own mayor, rather than by a vote from councillors.

10.07.2020

office art.jpg
€500 million project to transform Waterford and the south-east
North Quays development in Waterford will provide nearly 2,900 full time jobs and accommodate up to 600 people. 

10.07.2020

dan%20mlf%208
Honour to lead way and support regeneration of Cork
I was honoured to be elected as Mayor of the County of Cork following a unanimous vote by full council.

03.07.2020

LC%20generic%2019(4)
Macroom council threatens to take over 'unsafe' town bus depot
COUNTY councillors representing Macroom have taken aim at Bus Éireann, with a veiled threat that they may use their legal powers to take over the town's bus depot, and even demolish it, if the company doesn't upgrade it.

03.07.2020

