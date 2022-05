Road Trip: How Michael Collins sold the Treaty to the public

Friday, January 7, 2022, marks 100 years since Dáil Éireann ratified the Treaty. But what happened next? As the ink dried on the newly signed Anglo-Irish Treaty, Michael Collins went on the road to sell the deal. In March, he addressed a crowd of 50,000 in Cork city centre. Rebekah McCormack looks at how the Cork Examiner covered the event and assesses its impact