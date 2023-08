Explore the Irish Examiner and enjoy digital archive access to the world’s largest online database of Irish newspapers.

Search every page of the Irish Examiner from 1841 to present day.

Enjoy access to millions of digitised pages from 59 other newspapers dating back to the 1700s.

Read first hand original reporting of historical events.

Research your family history online.

Search Irish genealogy by keywords, dates and your ancestors’ name.

All this for as little as 50c a day.