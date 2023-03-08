SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE

Low angle shot of high grass with mowing machine with focus on wheel on sunny day
Recharge the garden: Battery and electrical machines that make the cut
We explore battery and corded electrical machines that maintain your lawn more quietly — and are kinder to the planet 

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023

Kieran Coughlan: The future direction for Irish farming toward 2030
Minister for Agriculture Charlie MacConologue speaking at the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate outlined the broad sphere in which agriculture is playing its part in meeting the 2030 climate targets.

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023

Atlantic Flight Training Academy is switching to sustainable fuel
CEO Mark Casey said AFTA is 'committed to achieving the 2030 deadline for a 100% fleet conversion to sustainable aviation fuel'

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023

Still life of natural cleaning choices. Sodium bicarbonate and salt in apothecary jars, white vinegar behind them and a lemon t
How to switch to natural cleaning products at home 
Why not swap certain cleaning products for something that will do the same job while being kinder to the planet 

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023

Paul Hosford: The Celtic Tiger warned us — bad planning is no solution to the housing crisis
Paul Hosford: Hard road ahead to sell transport emission targets
Transport is the only sector that will be expected to make upper-limit carbon reductions under plan to reduce greenhouse gases

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023

Rally in O'Connell Street to mark the 1 year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Eamon Ryan: Free public transport would 'increase level of unnecessary trips'
People Before Profit’s Bríd Smith said: "The bulk of journeys undertaken by older people at present under the current free travel scheme would probably be labelled ‘unnecessary’ by the same research."

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023

Irish Examiner View: Car limits next off the starting grid in bid to hit climate targets
Currently, the carrot looks insufficiently big or attractive to command the scale of transition that is needed to reduce the use of car transport here.

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023

Rally in O'Connell Street to mark the 1 year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ryan to establish group to ensure transport sector cuts emissions
Measures such as a €10 daily charge for driving in cities, halving public transport fares, a 20km/h reduction in speed limits, and increasing parking charges have been suggested by the NTA

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023

Spilled coffee
Bean and gone: Is your morning coffee about to become thing of the past?
Environment Correspondent Padraig Hoare reports on how farmers who grow coffee beans could be facing serious challenges because of extreme weather events

Sun, 05 Mar, 2023

Hawksbill Sea Turtle flowing in Indian ocean
United Nations reach landmark accord to protect marine life on the high seas
President Higgins said the agreement was 'a gain for the future of humanity.'

Sun, 05 Mar, 2023

DIY remedies to get rid of dirty bathroom grout
Don’t just pout about grubby old grout – get rid with our simple DIY guide

Sat, 04 Mar, 2023

Edwardian bureau among many functional antiques at Cork sale
Other pieces include a triple-pillar dining table, a William IV tea table, a walnut sewing table, and a bowfront chest of drawers

Sat, 04 Mar, 2023

Female Irish artists in the picture this season
There's a strong showing by Irish female artists at Whyte's spring sale, writes Des O'Sullivan

Sat, 04 Mar, 2023

The Hunt. Episode 7 - Living with Predators
Animal attacks on humans to surge as climate change forces a battle for living space
Animal attacks on people are set to increase in the coming decades as climate change plays havoc with habitats in the wild and forces creatures into human settlements.

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023

Who is responsible for our 'scorched earth' policy?
Pádraig Hoare struggles to find a government department willing to take responsibility for a firm line on policing illegal burning of gorse

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023

Summer weather July 18th 2022
El Niño will 'likely' fuel a spike in global temperatures this summer
World Meteorological Organisation suggests El Niño will more than likely be back by August

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023

Climate change
Ireland's emissions continue to rise despite hitting 79% of climate targets 
Sone 760 climate action measures were completed out of 965 targeted in 2022. However, data from SEAI indicates an upward trend of energy-related emissions.

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023

Company plans to proceed with Shannon LNG terminal
The directors of Shannon LNG Ltd stated in new accounts that 'the company intends to begin construction of the terminal after consultation is completed and planning permission is approved'

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023

Warning that coffee could disappear from shelves by 2050 due to climate change 
Coffee bean farmers are already experiencing serious challenges and it is estimated that by 2050, up to half of the world’s land currently used to farm coffee may be unusable

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023

Elephant mock charging safari vehicle
Climate crisis driving a rise in conflicts between humans and wildlife
Changing habitats and behaviours lead to interactions with a negative outcome for wildlife and humans

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023

Upcycling, new-to-you clothing and eco-friendly fabrics — sustainability in fashion is the real trend
With sustainability close to all our hearts now, we talk to three Irish women working in the fashion industry and doing their bit for sustainability, one step at a time

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023

Extinction Rebellion protestors glue themselves to office doors in Dublin fossil fuel protest  
Two protestors target the entrance to Blackrock, an asset management firm that invests in fossil fuels 

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023

Irish Examiner view: 15 minutes of fame for some cities
Urban planning

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023

Italian lifestyle inspires Limerick woman's dream kitchen spaces
Aine Browne tells Eve Kelliher how family life in Umbria gave her a taste for kitchen design. Take a look at the results

Sun, 26 Feb, 2023

Adi Roche: Ukraine war shows Chernobyl risk has not evaporated 
Russia’s cavalier actions at Ukraine’s nuclear power plants should be classified as war crimes and risk causing armageddon, writes Adi Roche as she pleads for peace and an end to the war

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023

