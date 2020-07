Letter to the Editor: Sinn Féin fails to deliver on back of first preferences

Just three months ago I, like thousands more, gave my first preference vote to Sinn Fein. they got a good result, but now I ask myself "what have they done since"? and my response is nothing. they have reverted to type. They made a very feeble effort to try and form a government, preferring to sit back and every so often come out of their 'bunker' to snipe at what the current bunch are trying to