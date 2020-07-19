A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletterSign up
The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.Sign up
What's coming up in Saturday's Irish Examiner plus chances to win great prizes.Sign up
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.Sign up
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 12:00 PM
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 9:00 AM
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 11:00 AM