Puzzles brain training hub
Welcome to the Irish Examiner’s brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crossword puzzles, sudokus at easy, medium and hard levels and much more. All puzzles updated at midnight daily with the exception of our weekly 'County' and 'Farming' crosswords. Enjoy.
Cryptic Crossword
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Can you crack these cryptic clues and complete our daily crossword grid?
Quick Crossword
QUICK CROSSWORD
A classic challenge for your vocabulary. Solve each clue by finding the correct synonym to complete the grid.
County Crossword
WEEKLY COUNTY CROSSWORD
The interactive version of the crossword that appears in Tuesday’s County supplement.
Farming Crossword
WEEKLY FARMING CROSSWORD
The interactive version of the crossword that appears in Thursday’s Farming supplement
Sudoku
SUDOKU
Complete the grid such that each row, column and three by three square should contain the numbers 1 to 9. A fiendish challenge for your logical reasoning – not your maths!
Codeword
CODEWORD
Each letter in the grid corresponds to a letter of the alphabet. Starting from the two letters given, can you crack the code and complete the grid?
Wordsearch
WORDSEARCH
The words listed to the right can all be found in the grid. They can run forwards, backwards, up, down or diagonally. How quickly can you find them all?