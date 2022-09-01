ABOUT
Content Studio is the storytelling partner of choice for brands seeking to engage with readers of quality news media across all platforms in Ireland.
As Munster's No1 news publisher for the past 180 years, Content Studio ensures brands extend their reach through powerful storytelling, marketing and social media engagement.
With a proven record working with partners in sectors ranging from Business to Beauty, and from Motors to Agri, you can trust Content Studio to bring your brand's story vividly to life. Your story, our audience.
“Our business has always been about publishing quality, factual and engaging content. People trust our ethics and our professionalism. They're right to trust in those values; they’re at the heart of everything we do, across every platform, in the content we publish and in our commitment to our readers and to the people who trust us to tell, manage and measure the performance of their stories.”
ARTICLES
Nature photographers tell how they shot awe-inspiring images
Gallery of 50 images in Love Your Coast 2021 photo competition and the photographers' tales of how they captured each image
Witness accounts breathe fresh life into free public exhibition - Cork 1920 | The Burning of a City
Free exhibition in St Peter's Cork uses historic video, audio and imagery to stunning effect to mark the centenary of the Burning of Cork 1920.
"Leadership is all about your energy and finding what you're genuinely enthusiastic about"
Deloitte partner Eileen Healy talks with Munster Technological University (MTU) President, Professor Maggie Cusack, discussing both challenges and opportunities facing Irish higher education. John Daly reports on their conversation.