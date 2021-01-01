Welcome to
TOM FITZPATRICK
EDITOR, IRISH EXAMINER
The Irish Examiner sets the agenda on local and national issues from Golfgate and mother and baby homes, to our coverage of local councils and courts, and through our unrivaled sports coverage. Our reporters chase, harry, asking questions and pushing for answers to bring our readers the information that matters.
The Irish Examiner's is a different and distinct voice in the national discourse, highlighting stories and perspectives not found elsewhere. We are extremely proud of our Cork and Munster roots (see 'Our History' below) but write about issues affecting all Irish people every day.
You'll see some familiar stories mentioned on this page and you'll also see all the ways in which we ask for and welcome your involvement in our newsroom. Our work is far from finished. We want to do more. We want to do it better. We are doing more investigative work. We are tackling difficult subjects. If you like what you read and subscribe, you'll find a growing community waiting for you at the Irish Examiner.
180 years of award-winning, trusted journalism
Standards and Policies
There are many ways to tell a good story. Every day, the Irish Examiner brings you in-depth coverage across news, sports, business and lifestyle online (with articles, longreads, video, virtual events, podcasts and newsletters) and in print.
The Irish Examiner was first published on August 30, 1841 - making it the country’s oldest daily newspaper.
Trusting to the honesty of our purpose, as well as to the support of a liberal Irish public, we boldly launch upon the waves.
JOHN FRANCIS MAGUIRE ( 1815-1872)
Proprietor and editor John Francis Maguire used the then Cork Examiner as a platform to support Catholic emancipation and ‘The Liberator’ Daniel O’Connell’s campaign to secure tenants’ rights - realising that principled journalism can be a powerful force for great good.As the only national title based in the south of the country, its home in Cork frequently allowed it exclusive access to world news in the late 19th and 20th centuries.
Before the laying of a telegraph cable between Ireland and America, news from the New World would first reach the Old World when trans-Atlantic liners docked in Europe.
And because Queenstown (known these days as Cobh) was the first port of call, Cork Examiner reporters, who would row out to meet the liners, would often have important international stories before major European newspapers.
One such reporter was Thomas Crosbie, who would later become editor and owner of the Cork Examiner. He would go on to become the first of six generations of the Crosbie family at the helm of the company - stretching all the way to 2018.
In 1976, the Cork Examiner became the first daily newspaper in Ireland or Britain to move from a form of printing grounded in the 16th century to modern web offset printing that eventually led to a fully computerised system a decade later.
In 1996, the decision was taken to rebrand the title to The Examiner and subsequently in 2000 to the Irish Examiner to appeal to a more national audience. In 2004, the Irish Examiner moved from its iconic premises on Academy Street in Cork city centre - its home for more than 160 years - to a new premises on Lapps Quay. Our offices are currently based in Linn Dubh, Blackpool.
In 2013, Thomas Crosbie Holdings went into receivership. The Irish Examiner was purchased by Landmark Media, a company backed by Tom Crosbie and his father Ted who were shareholders of Thomas Crosbie Holdings. The deal also included the Evening Echo, Waterford News and Star, the Wexford Echo, the Carlow Nationalist, the Kildare Nationalist, the Laois Nationalist, the Western People, Roscommon Herald and radio station interests. In 2018, the Irish Times acquired the Landmark Media group.
The Irish Examiner newsroom has recently pivoted strongly to digital, with a majority of our stories breaking online first. We have seen a significant surge in our online and mobile readership as a result, and this year launched digital subscriptions. We are proud of our history and excited about our future, and thank you sincerely for your support.
We are always looking for new ways to connect with our readers and to ensure our stories are impactful and relevant. We so appreciate any time you take to talk to us directly, and share your views or story. Some of the ways to do that are:
