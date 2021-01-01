Ethics Policy ×

The Irish Examiner is committed to the highest ethical standards.



Fairness, accuracy and impartiality underpin everything we do. We aim to deliver the facts with precision and context, to ensure stories are multi-sourced and that issues are balanced with diverse views.



Sources: We seek to attribute all quotations and facts to named sources. We acknowledge, however, that in the public interest anonymous sourcing can be a vital tool in exposing hidden truths and protecting those who may be harmed for reporting them. The Irish Examiner is committed to protecting our sources.



Quotes: We strive to ensure all quotations are accurate. We will allow those affected by our reporting fair time before publication to respond to issues and to any allegations against them and will make every possible attempt to reach them for comment. We have a right-of-reply mechanism for post-publication comment, where this is warranted in the judgement of our editor.



Pictures: It is often necessary to crop or otherwise format our pictures to observe page templates (online and print), legal requirements or in service to the story. Aside from such necessary adjustments, our pictures will be published without enhancement.



Recording: Except when working undercover, Irish Examiner reporters and photographers will make their identity known to interview subjects, and will respect comments made ‘off the record’, where this has been clearly stated. Our reporters will not record conversations without consent, except where such recordings may be legally done in the public interest.



Transparency: We are committed to non-partisanship, transparency of sources, transparency of funding, and being open to reasonable criticism and corrections in our organisation.



If you have any queries about our ethics policy, please contact the editor at editor@examiner.ie