Cookies and how they benefit you

Cookies are widely used in online advertising. We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address, email address, or telephone number) about your visits to this and other websites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.

Google, for example, as a third party vendor, uses cookies to serve ads on our site. Google's use of the DART cookie enables it to serve ads to you based on your visit to our site and other sites on the Internet. You may opt out of the use of the DART cookie by visiting the Google ad and content network privacy policy. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here: http://www.youronlinechoices.com

Cookies include: Doubleclick - a Google product Google - Adsense, AdX and dependent marketplaces Examiner Group Digital Network Sales and Remarketing Cookies

You may notice that sometimes after visiting a site you see increased numbers of adverts from the site you visited. This is because advertisers, including ourselves pay for these adverts. The technology to do this is made possible by cookies and as such we may place a remarketing cookie during your visit. We use these adverts to offer special offers etc to encourage you to come back to our site. Don't worry - we are unable to proactively reach out to you as the whole process is entirely anonymised. You can opt out of these cookies at any time as explained above.