Gin and Tonic Alcohol drink with Lime, Rosemary and ice on rustic black table
Six unique things to do on your staycation in Kerry
Kerry boasts Ireland’s most magnificent beaches, mountains and scenery for miles but why not stop off along the way to experience the charming ‘Kerryism’ they’re equally famous for.

16.07.2020

Clifden (3).jpg
The top 20 camping options for summer 2020
Had to cancel your holiday abroad? Not to worry - here are the best places to pitch a tent in Ireland

16.07.2020

Tent in Ring of Kerry coast
Camping options in Ireland - for all budgets
From free places to pitch a tent, to high end glamping, we've got all bases covered

15.07.2020

120551111
Richard Collins: Altruism of the long-tailed tits or not
The long-tailed tit’s nest is an architectural marvel. A pair spends up to three weeks gathering moss hair and lichen to create a cosy cocoon, held together by strands of spiders’ web.

12.07.2020

bn-1009262_42675d03c4e24245a06402b767b6ee97
Staycations 2020: Take your pick from these great things to do in Ulster
Cross rope bridges strung across the Atlantic or visit reimagining of time gone by; whatever you fancy doing, you’ll find it in Ulster.

05.07.2020

bn-1008665_85b96110d4be4938ba3891fd9134893a
What's a hotel visit like these days? Tom Breathnach checks in
And we’re back! Ireland’s tourism and hospitality industry rebooted on Monday, with a ripple of giddy enthusiasm across the country, as byways and motorways whirred with the national great escape.

05.07.2020

bn-1009294_2ff53450fb494f1ca55f8c10e8ea7330
Altered States: What will tourism in the US look like after lockdown?
All eyes are on America for Independence Day - so what happens when the country's borders reopen again? Tom Breathnach gets the lowdown

04.07.2020

bn-1009261_1ad5d4082af6431693f3977baf927fcd
Staycations 2020: Leinster, where Eastern promises are delivered in full
From days by the seaside to adrenaline-filled days riding rollercoasters, Leinster offers staycationers major bang for their buck.

04.07.2020

bn-1008759_4c55a5d5a62341e686bcfbb700b6b8f0
Staycations 2020: Create your own memories with the glories of Connacht
Connacht, perhaps more than anywhere else on our island, is the quintessential Ireland of postcards and tourist brochures.

03.07.2020

bn-1008755_456e9bc6c2634ce090af572595a0941a
Staycations 2020: Explore the marvellous magical kingdom of Munster
If you are going to holiday in Ireland, you could hardly do better than Munster.

02.07.2020

bn-1008586_66c58345b2f74cef9f7de880b1891e1d
What happens when America's borders reopen again? Our travel expert gets the lowdown
Happy 4th of July! The U.S.A. is waking up this morning to its annual star-spangled birthday, but as national celebrations go, you can expect a little less sparkle in the fireworks this summer. 2020 has been a torrid time for the nation; a pandemic, a racial awakening… a Trump presidency.

02.07.2020

bn-1008716_0962d786439a4cbf9caa4020877be4a8
Fáilte Ireland: Land of a thousand welcomes once again
Tom Breathnach hails the beginning of Ireland’s 2020 staycation season.

02.07.2020

bn-1008084_cf0cc6994b114040bbe8989561ed2a3e
Planning to travel abroad this summer? From video check ins, to magazine-free rooms - here’s what you can expect
Government advice remains to avoid non essential travel, but with quarantine expected to be off the table, people are beginning to book flights. So what happens when you land?

29.06.2020

bn-1007351_f96c9f4d12394482a0f0e4c38f1d2707
Staycation nation: Could Ardmore become the new Algarve?
The latest travel news with Tom Breathnach.

25.06.2020

bn-1006867_c64da0d9a05a44f38e6b600828fec6f1
How realistic is a European break this summer? Tom Breathnach weighs up the options
You could call it a Continental drift. No sooner has Ireland’s staycation summer rebooted its reservation system, many travellers are already shimmying their holiday horizons to the mainland; from a city-break to Barcelona, to soaking up some distancia social on a Costa Brava beach.

23.06.2020

bn-1006161_98fbc3b58a654408b9f44e8c530c8fd5
How will our holidays look this summer? From hotels to B&Bs to camping, Tom Breathnach has the lowdown
No more buffet breakfasts, perspex at reception desks and booked out camping sites – Tom Breathnach looks at our holidays in 2020

20.06.2020

bn-1000738_b022d21c00b840d9bedc2f9d226864af
The future of travel - has Covid-19 given us the wake up call we needed?
Has Covid-19 made sustainable travel a reality? Will staycations be the holiday of the future? Tom Breathnach asks the experts.

23.05.2020

bn-991458_72b23948d3f24cf487966dd562265f15
Tom Breathnach's virtual tour of the world
Flights are grounded, but we can still see the world from our homes. Tom Breathnach presents his guide to armchair tourism

01.04.2020

bn-990948_75ca93ef9d194b5c9e91263c1d72e216
Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Stay put for love of travel
My travelling days are numbered. Just a few weeks ago, I was viewing a staycation in Ireland as a coronavirus consolation prize.

30.03.2020

bn-990101_a50376a6125943509e6b7374e412fad8
Munster coastal trails: Try some of the best coastal walks in Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford
Get outside to breath in some Vitamin Sea with a bracing walk on 20 of Munster’s glorious coastlines.

28.03.2020

bn-989556_4313248f150949e8b8e7e1547c75d200.jpg
Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Travel rights amid Covid-19 outbreak are a quagmire

I had planned to be gorging on sunshine and hummus in Beirut this week but instead I’m stressing about social distancing alongside an Aldi conveyer belt.

23.03.2020

bn-981748_e947efae43f84a4cbf64eb418d161741.jpg
Zimbabwe: Journey to the heart of Africa

If you want to get up close and personal with wildlife, it would be hard to find somewhere as uncrowded and unspoilt as Zimbabwe, writes Mike Milotte

18.02.2020

bn-981283_e43efaa22c1b4f7e8083c5e20bc7bb09.jpg
Five-star Gloria Serenity is a Turkish delight for travelling golfers

A resort in Belek, just outside Antalya, offers real value for money and quality, heavenly courses, writes Ronan Bagnall

12.02.2020

bn-979745_21b35a047cdc4c279bc178d7b5b9fa85.jpg
It’s a kind of magic: Disneyland is still the best holiday spot for demanding kids

Disneyland Paris provides more than enough entertainment for even the most demanding child, writes Barry Coughlan

04.02.2020

bn-977417_122bb14ee32142dea4dc1a834ff75efe.jpg
The long and winding road: Heading down the Route 66 of Europe

Isabel Conway travels the Route 66 of Europe —Portugal’s 739km Estrada Nacional — and discovers the country’s ancient towns and treasures

24.01.2020

bn-975703_1d96a42ffc194abebd3e5a8f0563f242.jpg
Fancy a holiday sleeping on the edge of a cliff?

Roisin Burke cast her fears aside and found sleeping precariously on a cliff edge in North Wales deeply relaxing

15.01.2020

bn-975152_5fed361c5f054f2d830a3eec57e24cc7.jpg
Slow travels: Why not harness your inner Thunberg and travel overland by train this year

Below is a join-the-dots of some of 2020’s cultural anniversaries around Europe.

14.01.2020

bn-973341_b9670d18596e4f85b23c474539f28a95.JPG
Lourdes - more than just a shrine nestled in the foothills of the Pyrenees

There’s more to Lourdes than just a shrine. Self-confessed sceptic Breda Graham leaves her perceptions at home and miraculously discovers a different side to the Pyrenees region.

04.01.2020

bn-972611_f642d5f3cf6a4bcdb889ee64315d02e8.jpg
Here's three ideas (and places) for a very different last minute new year celebration

New Year’s Eve often promises great things however, it’s usually a big letdown. Maybe it’s time to break the old tradition of cramped nightclubs and get away from it all, writes Paula Burns.

29.12.2019

bn-971154_7e1d3643b64045ab8b82d7d696d2d06f.jpg
Art, culture and empanadas: Can you fit Miami into a long weekend?

New low-cost flights make it possible to explore this iconic American city in a few days, says Ryan Hooper.

18.12.2019

bn-970527_b37f05d0478a431f9e6b4152faebe746.jpg
7 of the best holiday destinations to ring in 2020

Ciara McDonnell shares seven of the best places to ring in the new year abroad.

15.12.2019

bn-964599_4b0e4b32633146bb89af8c0c49478589.jpg
Last-minute sunshine getaways for Christmas

Want to get away to the sun this Christmas? Ciara McDonnell has all the last-minute deals.

15.11.2019

bn-959191_bc33f98a4d17455090f07fd83feb3f38.jpg
Trekking north to Monaghan and Armagh is good for the soul

Discovering the joys of the Monaghan and Armagh landscapes while venturing north, comes highly-recommended by Noel Baker

23.10.2019

bn-957735_5ea5432dcdf84ccfb59323cd180a6a7b.jpg
Istanbul: A weekend break with a difference

Looking for a weekend break with a difference? Try Istanbul, says Suzanne Harrington. It’s a treasure trove of palaces, mosques, museums and markets.

21.10.2019

bn-957723_b207f6927df642af87867ffc645e5d8d.jpg
Staycations: A look at the cosiest hotel breaks Ireland has to offer

As the dark evenings draw in, Ciara McDonnell rounds up the cosiest hotel breaks

19.10.2019

bn-957860_d6757fbc5421488eb3c286f0f4d7c3ef.jpg
Made in Munster: The best breaks to book in the province

The best getaways might be closer to home than you think. Thomas Breathnach showcases some of the top holiday destinations our province has to offer

17.10.2019

bn-955939_40cfad30b32e4a68b6d2c917b90f6fac.jpg
Six of the best fitness retreats in Ireland

Wellness retreats, yoga workshops and fitness camps – take your pick of the best active breaks, says Ciara McDonnell.

09.10.2019

bn-954414_9d05e3a85728415f81b2d4824b91aa05.jpg
Wild charm in craggy Clare - The best of the Burren

North Clare and its Burren landscape is a barren, yet breath taking part of the country, writes Mimi Murray.

02.10.2019

bn-954152_d7d67a3753624562a48ae6290e8d62c6.jpg
Five of the best places to visit in Munster

John and Sally McKenna have compiled their pick of Ireland’s 100 best places in their latest book. Here, they unveil their top Munster choices – and explain why they made the cut.

01.10.2019

bn-953296_d0787a03bdd1434b9026711f5e5b497a.jpg
Winter wonderlands on the ski slopes

Catherine Shanahan travelled to Val Thorens where, apart from the heart-stopping thrill of skiing, she really didn’t have to lift a finger, with plenty of time to relax

26.09.2019

bn-948788_29ed8c76a15845568757d8125770d23c.jpg
Six stops for an eco staycation

Neutralise your impact on the environment and choose a holiday that is committed to sustainable tourism, writes Ciara McDonnell

07.09.2019

bn-948085_c881b692d8a94b79b9e533e67a8c7eef.jpg
Blooming great Roseville perfect for a seaside break

Roseville House is centrally located and perfect for exploring the seaside town of Youghal on foot and sampling its many attractions, writes Ciara McDonnell

03.09.2019

bn-947376_8f10a0d7485e423799240fa64a6369ca.jpg
How times have changed: A revelation in North Wales

From action and adventure to idyllic villages, North Wales is a revelation – and it’s just a short ferry journey away, writes Donal O’Keeffe.

01.09.2019

bn-947032_0b6e03eb688b4928b3bb304249f18d54.jpg
Sail away: Why a boat trip down the Shannon could be the best holiday you'll ever take

A boat trip on the Shannon is a holiday every family should experience – and it’s right on our doorstep, says Vickie Maye

29.08.2019

bn-945603_430fdf6e289243548e0fd082d41bccca.jpg
A family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call home

23.08.2019

bn-945015_ff15947e34f94ffa8e15ec0937d8e074.jpg
A weekend zipping through Wales

Whether zipping through the air at 160kph, bouncing in a speedboat at 40 knots, or exploring the dream-like Italianate village of Portmeirion, North Wales is a revelation, and just a short ferry trip away.

20.08.2019

bn-943831_0ca44605fecd4c2b99416267c62595f3.jpg
Instantly enthralled by Istanbul's museums, markets, history and restaurants

Donal O’Keeffe visits the major Turkish city that straddles Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus Strait and is fascinated by its magical blend of museums, markets, history and restaurants.

14.08.2019

bn-943580_d6895f2527774c458b92a5d5030bd9b5.jpg
Lots of luxury and character at Lyrath country manor

Country manor offers style, character and plenty of relaxation, writes Rowena Walsh.

13.08.2019

bn-943195_0bf4c066f1204361970e6a2fd8cabbf5.jpg
Isle be back: The luxury of buying your own private island

No man is an island. And only the privileged get the deeds to their very own isle. Sometimes the purchase is the goal. Then once the high wears off, it’s time to stampede back to the

11.08.2019

bn-943155_02bdc43abc21432a9ed19ae0cb4fdba4.jpg
The spectacular rise of the family festival

Playstival is the latest family festival to be launched this summer. Ciara McDonnell rounds up the child-focused events worth travelling for.

11.08.2019

