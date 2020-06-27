27.06.2020
Declan Colley says Kia’s XCeed is trying to appeal to all by being a little bit of a hatchback, a sort of SUV coupe and a bit of an estate too
20.03.2020
Declan Colley says the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia lives up to the hype surrounding its launch
20.03.2020
Declan Colley enjoys a test drive in the new Subaru Forester, a big bomb-proof car with an unique character of its own
20.03.2020
Declan Colley test drives the new Mazda2 model, but finds it falls short in the highly competitive supermini segment
12.03.2020
Declan Colley reports on the new A3 Sportback, a new VW electric model, the new Alpine GT, BMW's Gran Coupe, Dacia growth and looks ahead to the new Toyota GR Yaris
12.03.2020
Declan Colley finds plenty of reasons why those who have long favoured the Opel Corsa will like its latest edition
05.03.2020
Declan Colley reports on208 taking the 2020 Car of the Year prize in Geneva, along with news updates on Skoda, Cupra, Audi and Renault
05.03.2020
The Geneva International Motor Show looks set to be cancelled after the Swiss government enacted a law to ban gatherings of more than 1,000 people as it fights to halt the spread of coronavirus.
28.02.2020
Declan Colley reports on the rapid rise of the new Cupra brand; Land Rover Defender reaching Ireland; VW's new plug-in hybrid; new Volvo models; and a Tipperary dealer's top prize
27.02.2020
Declan Colley finds plenty to be cheerful behind the wheel of the new Audi A4, so good it even meets the critical approval of his better half
27.02.2020
Irish Examiner motoring correspondent, Declan Colley, finds that Volkswagen's new T-Cross model has plenty to offer those looking for a car with both style and substance
21.02.2020
Declan Colley looks forward to the arrival of the latest Citroën C3 model, a car which has sold almost 4.5 million units globally since 2002, making it the best performing vehicle for the brand worldwide
21.02.2020
Motoring correspondent Declan Colley compares the dynamic design of the new BMW 3 Series to the much-loved original model
20.02.2020
Inside motor industry news, including the releases of Peugeot 2008, Renault Koleos, BMW mild hybrids and Audi eco plans
19.02.2020
Toyota’s latest super-mini won’t be available until the autumn, butsays the prototype he drove suggests a good-looking, improved performer
15.02.2020
Škoda has revealed the name of its first electric SUV, which is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform. The Enyaq will be launched in Ireland in early 2021.
15.02.2020
I don’t know if there has been any other manufacturer which has received praise on such a lavish basis in these columns in recent years as Mazda – and for very good reason.
15.02.2020
For much of the 137 years or so that Mercedes-Benz has been active on the planet, its products appealed largely to a more sober and mature type of clientele.
18.01.2020
Honda has yet to make an electric or hybrid Civic. Instead, it has the 1.0-litre i-VTEC turbo, a petrol version that has the power of a larger engine, says
18.01.2020
Total new car registrations in Ireland are down 6.8% in 2019, with 117,100 cars registered compared to 125,671.
02.01.2020
NOT too many vehicles are as imposing as the first VW purpose-built pick-up, the Amarok and I can safely venture that the version we tried recently — titled the Amarok Aventura — is perhaps the most outrageous car to have decorated the driveway this year, other than the preposterous Ford Raptor, which looks like it just drove off the set of a Mad Max movie.
21.12.2019
IT IS as big as Co Louth — the “Wee County” — and it costs nearly as much as a wee house in that part of the world. It is very large indeed and might even be visible from outer space and for BMW, the X7 is indeed a very expansive (and expensive) venture into uncharted territory and, to continue to interstellar analogy, to boldly go where no Beemer has been before.
12.12.2019
Car buyers aged between 18 and 24 have more trust in the motor industry than older generations, a new study has discovered.
11.12.2019
Matt Robinson finds plenty to be cheerful about, while tackling Irish roads and Irish weather at the wheel of the BMW M340i xDrive
16.11.2019
Can Peugeot’s newest 208 shake up the supermini sector with its superstar looks and cabin alone?finds out
16.11.2019
The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic is the first mass-produced electric car from the German manufacturer, writes
16.11.2019
As a motoring columnist who spent most of his life in cities, I only tested cars and knew little about farming, but now that I live in the countryside, I couldn’t resist driving my neighbour’s New Holland/Ford 7740, says
15.11.2019