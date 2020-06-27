motoring

Wheels & Deals: BMW unveils M5; plus other industry news from VW and Land Rover
Declan Colley rolls out the latest news from BMW, Volkswagen, Land Rover and other big manufacturers

27.06.2020

Big brands on drive towards sustainability
Declan Colley reports on soaring global demand for 'green' motoring

27.06.2020

Back to motor business
Shane O' Donoghue talks to the motor dealers and industry leaders about steps taken to reopen in the middle of a pandemic. They’re ready for your business if you’re ready to buy.

27.06.2020

A-to-Z guide to new cars: Avail of an offer now or wait for what’s in store later in the year?
There are plenty of shiny new car models on the way to look forward to. Here’s a rundown of the ones we know about, plus a few offers to avail of right now if you don’t want to wait any longer to put a new car on your driveway. Shane O’Donoghue reports

26.06.2020

Skoda’s ethereal hybrid a relaxing drive
Declan Colley is impressed by many aspects of the electric performance of the Skoda Superb

20.06.2020

WHEELS & DEALS: VW invites Irish orders for ID.3; plus news from Land Rover and Jaguar
Declan Colley reports on motor industry from manufacturers including VW, Land Rover and Jaguar

20.06.2020

Wheels & Deals: New BMW Coupé, plus news from Lexus and Mitsubishi
BMW rolls out new 4 Series Coupé, plus news from Lexus and Mitsubishi

05.06.2020

Ford’s new Puma crossover roars to life
Ryan Hirons Ford’s new Puma is a contender to lead the small SUV market

05.06.2020

Cayenne Coupe is a real showstopper
Porsche has introduced a more efficient plug-in hybrid version of its Cayenne Coupe, but is it the version to go for? Ted Welford finds out

29.05.2020

Alpine A310 brings back fond memories
Declan Colley takes a look back at the Alpine A310, a car of unique Gallic charm

22.05.2020

Wheels & Deals: Cupra takes top innovation prize; plus industry news from VW and Opel
Declan Colley reports on the latest motoring industry news from the world's leading car manufacturers

08.05.2020

Another Superb all-rounder from Skoda
Declan Colley reflects on his nine weeks testing Skoda's new Superb, a car which gave him a positive surprise virtually every day

08.05.2020

Wheels & Deals: Toyota Yaris Cross, a compact gem; plus news from Opel, Ford and Audi
Wheels & Deals: Declan Colley rolls out the latest motoring news from the world's leading car manufacturers

02.05.2020

2008 doesn’t roar loudly for a Peugeot
Declan Colley said the Peugeot 2008 baby SUV is a very good car by the standards of the segment, but less so by Peugeot’s own standards

01.05.2020

Wheels & Deals: Audi drive on with new A3 despite virus outbreak; plus news on Lexus and Ford
Declan Colley says the new Audi A3 saloon boasts a lot more tech, from the infotainment through to the assist systems

24.04.2020

Renault Clio: A small car with big ambitions
Declan Colley says Renault has given the new Clio a sense of elan, largely lacking in the small car class as a whole

24.04.2020

Ford Puma now a whole different animal
Declan Colley describes the new Ford Puma as a very good little car

17.04.2020

Wheels & Deals: Mercedes pull out all the stops with stunning new GLA; plus news from Audi and VW
Declan Colley welcomes the arrival in Ireland of the new Mercedes GLA compact SUV

17.04.2020

Wheels & Deals: BMW committed to hydrogen power; plus news from VW, Kia, Audi and Corsa
Declan Colley reports on BMW's new I Hydrogen NEXT system, the German company's alternative powertrain technology

14.04.2020

New 208 is a real game-changer for Peugeot
Declan Colley says Peugeot is onto a winner with the 208, a model with a confident look, stunning lines a wealth of great tech features

13.04.2020

Kia’s big new SUV — the Sorento — powerful, progressive, and versatile for everything in life
Declan Colley looks forward to the all-new Kia Sorento, which is scheduled to arrive in Ireland in the third quarter of 2020

03.04.2020

Passat GTE a standard bearer for PHEVs
Declan Colley enjoys a test drive in the new Volkswagen Passat GTE, a big, practical car with plenty of kit and arguably the standard-bearer in its segment

03.04.2020

XCeed is good, if a little pointless in model range

Declan Colley says Kia’s XCeed is trying to appeal to all by being a little bit of a hatchback, a sort of SUV coupe and a bit of an estate too

20.03.2020

Skoda Octavia’s fourth generation is its sharpest incarnation yet

Declan Colley says the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia lives up to the hype surrounding its launch

20.03.2020

Subaru Forester gets green credentials

Declan Colley enjoys a test drive in the new Subaru Forester, a big bomb-proof car with an unique character of its own

20.03.2020

Mazda2 has plenty of positives, but ultimately disappoints as a supermini contender

Declan Colley test drives the new Mazda2 model, but finds it falls short in the highly competitive supermini segment

12.03.2020

Wheels & Deals: Audi A3; VW electric; Alpine GT; BMW's Gran Coupe; Dacia growth; Toyota's GR Yaris

Declan Colley reports on the new A3 Sportback, a new VW electric model, the new Alpine GT, BMW's Gran Coupe, Dacia growth and looks ahead to the new Toyota GR Yaris

12.03.2020

Opel Corsa brings fresh new interior that will please its many Irish fans

Declan Colley finds plenty of reasons why those who have long favoured the Opel Corsa will like its latest edition

05.03.2020

Wheels & Deals: Peugeot 208 award; Skoda hybrid; new Cupra; Audi electrics; new Renault Megane

Declan Colley reports on Peugeot 208 taking the 2020 Car of the Year prize in Geneva, along with news updates on Skoda, Cupra, Audi and Renault

05.03.2020

Geneva Motor Show cancelled amid coronavirus fears

The Geneva International Motor Show looks set to be cancelled after the Swiss government enacted a law to ban gatherings of more than 1,000 people as it fights to halt the spread of coronavirus.

28.02.2020

Wheels & Deals: Cupra success; Defender's arrival; VW plug-in; Volvo models; Irish dealers' awards

Declan Colley reports on the rapid rise of the new Cupra brand; Land Rover Defender reaching Ireland; VW's new plug-in hybrid; new Volvo models; and a Tipperary dealer's top prize

27.02.2020

New Audi A4 is a terribly appealing car in the very competitive compact executive sector

Declan Colley finds plenty to be cheerful behind the wheel of the new Audi A4, so good it even meets the critical approval of his better half

27.02.2020

Volkswagen's new T-Cross is a spacious gem and is "quite the practical thing all-round"

Irish Examiner motoring correspondent, Declan Colley, finds that Volkswagen's new T-Cross model has plenty to offer those looking for a car with both style and substance

21.02.2020

Revamped Citroën C3 set to arrive in Ireland in July

Declan Colley looks forward to the arrival of the latest Citroën C3 model, a car which has sold almost 4.5 million units globally since 2002, making it the best performing vehicle for the brand worldwide

21.02.2020

New BMW 3 Series Touring is not just a thing of beauty, it's actually practical too

Motoring correspondent Declan Colley compares the dynamic design of the new BMW 3 Series to the much-loved original model

20.02.2020

Wheels & Deals: Latest news on Peugeot 2008, Renault Koleos, BMW hybrids and Audi eco plans

Inside motor industry news, including the releases of Peugeot 2008, Renault Koleos, BMW mild hybrids and Audi eco plans

19.02.2020

Fourth generation of Toyota Yaris beginning to take shape

Toyota’s latest super-mini won’t be available until the autumn, but Ryan Hirons says the prototype he drove suggests a good-looking, improved performer

15.02.2020

Skoda electric SUV has ‘Irish name’ Enyaq

Škoda has revealed the name of its first electric SUV, which is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform. The Enyaq will be launched in Ireland in early 2021.

15.02.2020

Auto industry can learn from the Mazda

I don’t know if there has been any other manufacturer which has received praise on such a lavish basis in these columns in recent years as Mazda – and for very good reason.

15.02.2020

Mercedes looks to entice a new audience

For much of the 137 years or so that Mercedes-Benz has been active on the planet, its products appealed largely to a more sober and mature type of clientele.

18.01.2020

Honda Civic: A small engine with a big heart

Honda has yet to make an electric or hybrid Civic. Instead, it has the 1.0-litre i-VTEC turbo, a petrol version that has the power of a larger engine, says Declan Colley.

18.01.2020

New car registrations in 2019 down but electric vehicle sales almost triple

Total new car registrations in Ireland are down 6.8% in 2019, with 117,100 cars registered compared to 125,671.

02.01.2020

Down and dirty VW workhorse gets a new suit

NOT too many vehicles are as imposing as the first VW purpose-built pick-up, the Amarok and I can safely venture that the version we tried recently — titled the Amarok Aventura — is perhaps the most outrageous car to have decorated the driveway this year, other than the preposterous Ford Raptor, which looks like it just drove off the set of a Mad Max movie.

21.12.2019

BMW enter the mammoth SUV segment

IT IS as big as Co Louth — the “Wee County” — and it costs nearly as much as a wee house in that part of the world. It is very large indeed and might even be visible from outer space and for BMW, the X7 is indeed a very expansive (and expensive) venture into uncharted territory and, to continue to interstellar analogy, to boldly go where no Beemer has been before.

12.12.2019

Millennials have the most faith in the car industry, study finds

Car buyers aged between 18 and 24 have more trust in the motor industry than older generations, a new study has discovered.

11.12.2019

BMW hits new heights of road handling

Matt Robinson finds plenty to be cheerful about, while tackling Irish roads and Irish weather at the wheel of the BMW M340i xDrive

16.11.2019

A striking little hatchback

Can Peugeot’s newest 208 shake up the supermini sector with its superstar looks and cabin alone? Matt Robinson finds out

16.11.2019

Mercedes spark into life in electric segment

The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic is the first mass-produced electric car from the German manufacturer, writes Declan Colley

16.11.2019

I’m a veteran driver, but this was my first time ‘off-road’ in a tractor

As a motoring columnist who spent most of his life in cities, I only tested cars and knew little about farming, but now that I live in the countryside, I couldn’t resist driving my neighbour’s New Holland/Ford 7740, says Declan Colley

15.11.2019

Aston Martin delivers power and comfort

Shane O’Donoghue enjoys a day of total luxury courtesy of the stylish Austin Martin Vantage AMR

15.11.2019

