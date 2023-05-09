CORK BUSINESS

A collection of the latest business articles from - and about - the Cork region from the Irish Examiner's business team and their contributors.

Bourns to expand in Cork adding 35 jobs
Increased demand for power-saving components in electric vehicle sector

Tue, 09 May, 2023

Central Bank gets provisional liquidators appointed to Cork-based investment fund
Regulator considered petition for winding up of Blackbee Investments Limited necessary to protect interests of investors and maintain public confidence in Irish financial market, court hears

Mon, 08 May, 2023

High Court dismisses Ezeon challenge to shareholder's insolvency deal
In his judgment, Mr Justice Alexander Owens said Ezeon sought to set aside a Circuit Court order “in a manner unknown to law”. 

Mon, 08 May, 2023

Michael O'Flynn case will have an 'impact on the entire insolvency system', court told
The High Court is hearing submissions on whether it is the appropriate court to hear an application by a company, whose shareholders include rugby star Ronan O'Gara, to set aside a Personal Insolvency Arrangement

Mon, 08 May, 2023

Spitjack owners to open fourth venue
Munster restauranteurs behind The Spitjack are expanding to open a fourth venue, with their newest brasserie in Brown Thomas Limerick opening this weekend.

Mon, 08 May, 2023

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Meet the experts who will help you boost your career prospects: MTU Business Academy Opening Evening on Thursday, May 11, from 5pm to 7pm at the MTU Cork Campus in Bishopstown

Mon, 08 May, 2023

Cork's disappearing family businesses
A mixture of business challenges and succession issues brought an end to some of Cork's most iconic retailers

Sat, 06 May, 2023

PepsiCo in Cork completes solar panel project
Installation will provide 100% of the site's electricity needs during the summer months

Sat, 06 May, 2023

Colleagues pay tribute as long-serving editor of 'The Echo' retires
After more than 20 years as editor of Cork's 'The Echo' newspaper, Maurice Gubbins will be replaced by the paper's first female editor, Gráinne McGuinness

Fri, 05 May, 2023

Karen O'Donoghue appointed managing director of the Irish Examiner and The Echo
Former marketing director oversaw the branding strategy for both titles

Fri, 05 May, 2023

Cork Airport to return to pre-covid numbers two years ahead of schedule
It was feared passenger numbers would not recover until 2025.

Fri, 05 May, 2023

€100m plan for East Cork outlet centre 'back on track' yet again
Managing director of British-based Rioja Estates Giles Membrey said his company has reactivated the plan it first mooted 36 months ago for the Tourist Outlet Village (TOV) in Carrigtwohill

Thu, 04 May, 2023

Con Murphys, one of Cork’s oldest menswear stores, to cease trading after 91 years
End of an era for dressers of Taoisigh, presidents, and General Tom Barry

Thu, 04 May, 2023

West Cork dairy firm Carbery revenues jump 31% following 'banner year for milk prices'
Milk price increases were driven by inflation rather than production growth at the firm as milk volumes at the Carbery Ballineen plant decreased to 598m litres last year

Wed, 03 May, 2023

Cork's BrewDog bar closes after just nine months in operation
A spokesperson for the company said it hoped to bring BrewDog back to Cork as soon as possible 

Tue, 02 May, 2023

Start-up founders honoured at UCC IGNITE awards 
Founders of start-ups in everything from mobile and web-based apps, to disability access, to climate and the environment were all showcased

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023

Exports of Jameson to Russia to be halted following backlash
Owner Pernod Ricard reversed its decision and halt exports following the backlash

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023

Cork firm Poppulo to cut 21 staff due to changing economic climate
Employee communications company is cutting roles in Ireland the UK and US

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023

Former Vodafone boss Anne O'Leary becomes Head of Meta Ireland
Cork woman succeeds Rick Kelly in the role who took over from Gareth Lamb in 2022 but announced plans to step down last month.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023

Profits among Cork firms decline as energy costs bite, report shows
Some of the cost pressure may be alleviated in the next quarter as last month Electric Ireland announced its business customers can anticipate lower energy bills.

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023

