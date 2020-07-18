court & crime

Coroners earn almost €3.5m as inquest numbers rise in 2019
There was a 6% increase in the number of inquests held last year, according to Freedom of Information figures. The number of inquests held in the 39 coroners courts across the country in 2018 was 2,092 and 2,225 in 2019.

18.07.2020

Teenage boy charged in connection with girl's assault
A teenage boy is due in court this morning charged in connection with the assault of a teenage girl in Dublin. She is said to have been assaulted by the teenager on Muskerry Road, Ballyfermot, yesterday afternoon.

18.07.2020

Investigation launched after serious assault on binman caught on video
The attack drew condemnation from those sharing it and gardaí said they were aware of the incident.

17.07.2020

Two more charged with involvement in James 'Mago' Gately attempted murder
James Gately was shot multiple times as he sat in his car at the Topaz filling station on the Clonashaugh Road, Dublin 17, on May 10, 2017.

17.07.2020

Man arrested in connection with €2.5m drug seizure in Dublin
Gardaí have arrested a man as a result of their ongoing investigation following the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of €2. 5m yesterday.

17.07.2020

Half of circuit criminal trials delayed as courts seek alternative venues to avoid backlog
Hundreds of jury criminal trials before the Circuit Court have been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic but plans are being put in place to secure alternative venues to resume trials next month.

17.07.2020

Aaron Brady rejects suggestions he shares characteristics of a psychopath
Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Síochána on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

17.07.2020

US likely to withdraw extradition request for Dublin $2m bitcoin  hacker
The US authorities are likely to withdraw their extradition request for a Dublin computer hacker who stole over two million dollars in Bitcoin cryptocurrencies, a court has heard.

17.07.2020

Father held baby girl over river by one leg during tense stand-off with armed gardaí
Members of the Garda Armed Response Unit along with trained negotiators were called in to defuse the situation concerning the father and his baby girl.

17.07.2020

Teenage girl taken to hospital following assault in Dublin
A boy has been arrested after a teenage girl was assaulted in Dublin today. She was assaulted by a teenage boy in the Ballyfermot area this afternoon.

17.07.2020

Judge hits out at prosecution delay; Suspends sentence of man who sexually abused child
A judge has suspended the prison sentence of a man who admitted in 2002 to sexually abusing a child because of the “unconscionable delay” in prosecuting him.

17.07.2020

Roscommon truck firm liquidator 'not paid a penny' despite court order
Liquidator Gerard Murphy said realisable assets of the company, estimated at €838,000, had 'vanished without plausible explanation'

17.07.2020

High Court hears that 'in bizarre way' Ireland has become 'safe haven' for Ian Bailey
Lawyers for the State have told the High Court that "in a bizarre way" Ireland has become a "safe haven" for Ian Bailey, who is facing a 25-year prison sentence for the murder of filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier in France.

17.07.2020

Waterford residents win appeal over stay on order that wind turbines be put into standby mode
The developer got planning permission in 2011 for turbine structures which became operational in 2015. Because their built height was varied, objectors claimed they were not in accordance with planning approval

17.07.2020

€52k worth of drugs seized at farm in Longford
Gardaí have seized approximately €52,000 worth of drugs in Co Longford. A search was carried out at farmlands in the Ballinalee area at 10pm last night.

17.07.2020

Isis suspect Lisa Smith ordered to appear in court next week
Isis suspect Lisa Smith has been ordered to appear in court next week to be served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial.

17.07.2020

Gardaí take two machine guns off the street
Gardaí seized two machine guns and ammunition in an operation believed to have saved lives. One man was arrested in the operation, which was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

17.07.2020

Teen, 17, caught with more than €48k of cannabis given two-year suspended sentence
A young man who was 17 years old when he was caught with more than €48,000 worth of cannabis in his bedroom has been given a two-year suspended sentence.

17.07.2020

Former owner of apartment acquired by housing agency told to vacate premises
Agency claims that late last February, just as home was to be refurbished, woman re-entered premises, put up a sign warning others not to trespass, and claimed property was her family home

17.07.2020

Drug factory busted and €2.5m of drugs seized in Dublin
Gardaí in west Dublin dismantled a drug production facility and seized an estimated €2. 5 million of drugs, including one of the largest hauls of ecstasy and sleeping tablets in recent years.

17.07.2020

Cork DJ caught with €1,400 cannabis after already being charged over €35,000 of drug
Judge said  aggravating factor in the case was that Cork man had already been charged with having €35,000 worth of the drug

17.07.2020

Speeding car 'could have led to death or serious injury' for Gardaí in Cork
Suspended sentence for dangerous driving where car swerved, hit a fence, and became airborne before crashing to a halt against a traffic light

17.07.2020

Appointment of liquidators to Drumcondra Credit Union confirmed
A number of steps had been taken so far in the liquidation, including attending at the premises, closing its existing bank account, and opening a new liquidation account

17.07.2020

David Drumm consents to €7.5m judgment over unpaid Anglo loans
The action was fixed for hearing at the Commercial Court in October 2010 but it could not proceed because, just weeks earlier, Drumm filed for bankruptcy in the US

17.07.2020

Judge orders landlord of Covid party house to take steps to reduce noise levels
The landlord who owns two of the student houses near UCC which have been dubbed the ‘Covid Party House’ and ‘Party Central’ was ordered to take measures to reduce noise levels at the properties.

17.07.2020

Drugs worth €2.5m seized in Dublin house search
Drugs worth almost €2. 5m have been seized in west Dublin. They were found during the search of a house in Kingswood yesterday.

17.07.2020

Man arrested following machine gun and ammo seizure in Dublin
Two machine guns and a quantity of ammunition have been seized in Dublin's north inner city. They were discovered after gardaí searched a premise yesterday. A 48-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station for questioning.

17.07.2020

Man threatened to shoot husband in front of his children
Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the case was an "appalling type of abuse". 

17.07.2020

Routine stop in Carlow uncovers drugs worth €800,000 
The drugs were seized after the search of a van at a traffic checkpoint.  One man, the driver, was arrested after the disocvery on the M9 motorway.  The van was travelling south and was stopped just after 5. 30pm.

16.07.2020

Male model allegedly caught at Belfast airport with €180k faces extradition
Mark Adams is alleged to have been in possession of €180,000 in two brown envelopes when stopped at Belfast International Airport

16.07.2020

Lawyers for Ian Bailey ask why it took French authorities 22 years to hold du Plantier trial
Mr Bailey is wanted in France to face a 25-year prison sentence for the murder of Ms du Plantier

16.07.2020

Man threw hot coffee into girlfriend's face as she broke up with him
Ex-boyfriend given 10-month sentence suspended on condition he would have no contact with the woman for two years

16.07.2020

Motorist jailed for six months after €4k cocaine found under gearstick lining
Cork man was stopped by gardaí who had suspicions under the Misuse of Drugs Act

16.07.2020

Ruth Morrissey paid full €2.1m damages over smear test misreading
The full sum comprises €757,508 for Mrs Morrissey and some €1.4m for her husband

16.07.2020

Judge strikes out Clontarf residents' case against minister
A designation of special protection area for wild birds would render the building of housing 'highly unlikely'

16.07.2020

DCC challenges decision allowing Johnny Ronan firm increase height of buildings in Spencer Dock
Decision allowed company to increase number of proposed housing united by more than 110 as height of two buildings hiked to 11 and 13 storeys

16.07.2020

'The tablets kicked in and he passed out': Jail for man who fell asleep during burglary
A burglar who was caught after he fell asleep halfway through a home break-in has received a prison sentence.

16.07.2020

Large amount of cash stolen from ATM during service station burglary in Cavan
Gardai are investigating after a service station in Co Cavan was broken into and the contents of an ATM were stolen. The incident on the Dublin Road in Cavan town was reported to the gardai on Thursday morning, shortly after 6am.

16.07.2020

Caretaker who abused primary school child jailed for 15 months
The former caretaker of a primary school who sexually abused a child in the school's storage room has been jailed for 15 months. Gerard Lennon, 76, was previously convicted for indecently assaulting four other boys in the period between 1969 and 1980.

16.07.2020

Judge grants injunction halting excavation at Donegal quarry
The council brought proceedings seeking to restrain alleged unauthorised quarrying

16.07.2020

Clare woman was forced to take lie detector test by husband to prove fidelity, court hears
A judge has granted court protection to a County Clare woman after she stated that her husband had her do a lie detector test to prove that she wasn’t with other men.

16.07.2020

Shop assistant settles action for €725k after stabbed in hand with syringe
Man was involved in a struggle with the intruder, who stabbed his left hand with a needle that he threatened was contaminated with hepatitis C

16.07.2020

High Court judge expresses his condolences to family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier
Ian Bailey is wanted in France to face a 25-year prison sentence for the murder of Ms du Plantier and the three-day extradition hearing commenced yesterday in the Irish High Court.

16.07.2020

Man accused of possessing gun used to shoot Lyra McKee appears before court
A man charged with possession of the gun used to murder journalist Lyra McKee has been granted bail after appearing before a district judge.

16.07.2020

Man charged with stabbing in north Dublin
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing in north Dublin. It happened shortly after half 11 yesterday morning in the River Road area of Ashtown.

16.07.2020

Twins given community service for unprovoked attack during all-day drinking session
A set of twins both glassed a man in a bar during an unprovoked attack after they had been drinking all day after attending a Confirmation.

15.07.2020

Detectives seize cannabis worth more than €2.2m in Belfast
Detectives have seized cannabis worth more than €2. 2m in Belfast. Two men aged 32 and 55 were arrested. Three properties in the south and east of the city were searched by PSNI officers on Wednesday.

15.07.2020

John Delaney must detail actions regarding inspection of seized files
The former FAI CEO  has been ordered  to provide the High Court with a sworn statement outlining what steps he has taken regarding the inspection of files seized by the ODCE.

15.07.2020

Cousin of fatal stab victim ordered to pay €2k to killer's mother after criminal damage at killer's home
A cousin of a west Clare man stabbed to death three years ago has been ordered pay €2,000 compensation to the mother of his cousin’s killer.

15.07.2020

Garda Adrian Donohoe murder trial hears high-earning suspect has no reason to be involved in robberies
The man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe during an armed raid on a credit union has said one of the named suspects for the crime is a wealthy man earning a six-figure sum who would have no reason to be involved in robberies.

15.07.2020

