Contact Details / About Us

The Irish Examiner is committed to the highest ethical standards.
Fairness and accuracy underpins everything we do and assures our continued position as a news brand with integrity.
The trust our readers place in us depends on it.
To that end our aim is to deliver the facts with precision and context, to ensure stories are multi-sourced and to ensure issues are balanced with diverse views and sources.
In the course of our journalism we attribute information to unnamed sources only when news value warrants and as a last resort.
We acknowledge, however, that in the public interest anonymous sourcing can be a vital tool in exposing hidden truths and protecting those who may be harmed for reporting them.
We will strive to ensure all quotations will be the exact words that someone spoke and that our cameras always provide a lens to the truth.
Nothing should be added to or omitted from scenes and any alterations will be disclosed.
Fair play will always underpin our reporting and we will allow those impacted by our reporting ample time to respond and react to issues, events and, most important, allegations against them. We should make every possible attempt to reach them, both at home and work.
We will accurately disclose to our readers how and when we tried to reach the subjects of our news stories.
Words and pictures are our business, so we care about being perfectly clear and precise.
Our journalists will always endeavour to verify the information they gather and write.
This includes identifying information such as names, locations, factual statements, and accounts related to the content.
We are committed to non-partisanship, transparency of sources, transparency of funding, and being open to reasonable criticism and corrections in our organisation.
If we receive a claim regarding anything we have published we first contact the source of the claim for further elaboration and supporting information.
The Irish Examiner takes all complaints about editorial content seriously.
The Irish Examiner supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice for journalists in Ireland. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.
