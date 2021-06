Johnny Nicholson: Which underdog will provide the ‘well, no-one saw that coming’ narrative?

The European Championships can be unpredictable. Three of the last seven winners were considered outsiders, Denmark, Greece and a Cristiano Ronaldo-free Portugal. Some less fancied sides could do very well, and some highly fancied flop. So, here for your delectation, are five dark horses that could go deep into the competition.