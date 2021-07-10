FA issued €30,000 for laser pointer incident during Harry Kane penalty

The punishment, confirmed on Saturday by European governing body UEFA, also takes into account disturbances during the national anthems at Wembley and the setting off of fireworks inside the stadium.
FA issued €30,000 for laser pointer incident during Harry Kane penalty

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saves a penalty from England's Harry Kane during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 12:46

The Football Association has been fined €30,000 after a laser pointer was directed at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during England’s Euro 2020 semi-final win on Wednesday.

The punishment, confirmed on Saturday by European governing body UEFA, also takes into account disturbances during the national anthems at Wembley and the setting off of fireworks inside the stadium.

The FA was charged was charged with the three offences after the game and the sanctions imposed following consideration by UEFA’s control ethics and disciplinary body.

The laser incident occurred as Schmeichel prepared to face a penalty during extra time of England’s 2-1 win.

TV pictures showed a green light being shone on the Leicester player’s face as Kane lined up his spot-kick. Schmeichel saved Kane’s initial shot but was beaten on the rebound for what proved the decisive goal.

UEFA also investigated the booing of the Danish national anthem prior to the game, which was attended by more than 60,000 people, and the setting off of fireworks by some fans.

A statement from UEFA read: “The CEDB has decided to fine the English Football Association €30,000 for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks.”

More in this section

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Left-back Nuno Tavares joins Arsenal from Benfica on 'long-term' deal
Wexford Squad Portraits 2019 Motherwell sign Irish defender Darragh O’Connor
Jack Grealish's Kerry cousins send best wishes ahead of Euro 2020 final Jack Grealish's Kerry cousins send best wishes ahead of Euro 2020 final
#euro 2020
Phil Foden File Photo

Phil Foden sits out as England train ahead of Euro 2020 final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up