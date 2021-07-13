FAI still working on joint-bid for 2030 World Cup despite Wembley scenes

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021
The FAI is continuing to work on a potential joint-bid for the 2030 World Cup despite crowd trouble tainting Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

Asked if the scenes, which included ticketless fans storming into the arena and 49 arrests, affected Ireland’s involvement, the FAI said: “Together with our colleagues in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales, the FAI is currently engaged in a feasibility study prior to any bid to jointly host the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

“The feasibility study phase will include the examination of a wide range of issues around any potential bid. These issues will be discussed with our fellow associations in the coming months.”

Talks between the five have stalled over the summer as the English and Scottish FA devoted their full attention towards preparing to host their Euro 2020 finals matches.

Bidding for the 48-team World Cup will open next June but central to the prospects of success is the support of Uefa.

The European body’s president, Aleksander Ceferin, has already expressed a preference for the continent to proceed with a single bid, meaning the UK/Ireland tilt must “get out of the group” before it can countenance brushing aside competition from South America and Asia.

Since England last staged the World Cup in 1966, Fifa have granted hosting rights to fellow Europeans Germany (twice), Italy, France, and Spain.

