FAI still working on joint-bid for 2030 World Cup despite Wembley scenes

The FAI is continuing to work on a potential joint-bid for the 2030 World Cup despite crowd trouble tainting Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

Asked if the scenes, which included ticketless fans storming into the arena and 49 arrests, affected Ireland’s involvement, the FAI said: “Together with our colleagues in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales, the FAI is currently engaged in a feasibility study prior to any bid to jointly host the 2030 Fifa World Cup.