Jack Grealish's Kerry cousins send best wishes ahead of Euro 2020 final

The Grealish family today received a video message from Sneem, where Jack’s beloved, late grandmother Margaret Grealish was born and raised
Jack Grealish's Kerry cousins send best wishes ahead of Euro 2020 final
Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 18:47
John Fallon

Ireland may be divided over Sunday’s Euro 2020 final but one family in Kerry have reason to be rooting for England.

Gerry Foley is a cousin of Jack Grealish, the England squad member who caused a stir in 2015 by defecting to his homeland after representing Ireland up to U21 level.

The Aston Villa captain has since gone on to break into the England squad and is in contention to figure in Sunday’s final against Italy at Wembley.

Ahead of the showdown, the Grealish family today received a video message from Sneem, where Jack’s beloved, late grandmother Margaret Grealish was born and raised.

Mrs Grealish, nee O’Sullivan, worked in Hilary’s Shop in the North Square before emigrating to Birmingham, where she married Jack’s grandfather, Peter Grealish.

She accompanied Jack and his parents to RTÉ’s studios when he was awarded the FAI’s Player of the Year in early 2015.

The connections have continued despite her passing in 2019, with Jerry and his children today sending their best wishes by video.

More in this section

FBL-EURO-2020-2021-MATCH50-ENG-DEN The players who have shone in the Euro 2020 shop window
Tyler Toland 3/9/2019 Ireland outcast Tyler Toland set for Champions League football with Celtic
England Training - St George's Park - Thursday July 8th Euro 2020 final: England-Italy Scouting report
#euro 2020
England v Denmark - UEFA Euro 2020 - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium

Barney Ronay: Defeating ghosts - England have shrugged off history to make history

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up