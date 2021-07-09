Jack Grealish's Kerry cousins send best wishes ahead of Euro 2020 final

Ireland may be divided over Sunday’s Euro 2020 final but one family in Kerry have reason to be rooting for England.
Gerry Foley is a cousin of Jack Grealish, the England squad member who caused a stir in 2015 by defecting to his homeland after representing Ireland up to U21 level.
The Aston Villa captain has since gone on to break into the England squad and is in contention to figure in Sunday’s final against Italy at Wembley.
Ahead of the showdown, the Grealish family today received a video message from Sneem, where Jack’s beloved, late grandmother Margaret Grealish was born and raised.
Mrs Grealish, nee O’Sullivan, worked in Hilary’s Shop in the North Square before emigrating to Birmingham, where she married Jack’s grandfather, Peter Grealish.
She accompanied Jack and his parents to RTÉ’s studios when he was awarded the FAI’s Player of the Year in early 2015.
The connections have continued despite her passing in 2019, with Jerry and his children today sending their best wishes by video.