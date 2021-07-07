England v Denmark player ratings as Three Lions advance to Euro 2020 final

ENGLAND

Jordan Pickford

Possibly at fault for Denmark’s free-kick opening goal at a time when he looked edgy. Regained his composure to rarely look worried again. 6

Kyle Walker

Calmed English nerves with a couple of perfectly timed early tackles and interceptions. Has emerged as a defender of high quality during this tournament. 8

John Stones

Fairly quiet night for the Manchester City man who dovetailed so well alongside Maguire at the heart of the England defence. 6

Harry Maguire

His name was chanted every time England had an attacking free-kick, but his best work was done at the back keeping his defence in order. 6

Luke Shaw

Not such a headline grabbing display as his starring role in the quarter-final against Ukraine, but hardly put a foot wrong at the back and threatened in attack. 6

Declan Rice

Seemed to find an extra gear when players around him were tiring. Has the potential and ability to be a key man in this side for many years. 7

Kalvin Phillips

Set the tone in midfield when he clattered into Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojberg and continued to tackle with ruthless efficiency throughout. Relentless. 7

Mason Mount

At the heart of England’s positive start, using the ball well and getting into dangerous forward positions. Did some good defensive work too. A quality player at any level. 7

Bukayo Saka

The Arsenal teenager dispelled fears the occasion was getting to him to emerge as one of England’s better players. Made one and could have created a few more with some luck. 7

Raheem Sterling

First thing he did was to dribble and run at Denmark from inside his own half and the only way he could be stopped was to be fouled. Dangerous on the ball and some. 9

Harry Kane

The England captain once again showed he is more than just a goalscorer. His slide pass to Saka started the move for England. He even tried to organise the England backline when they set up to defend free kicks. Followed up his penalty to score the winner. 7

DENMARK

Kasper Schmeichel

A world-class starfish save from Sterling was astonishing and so reminiscent of his dad Peter, who won this trophy in 1992. Nothing he could do about the Kjaer own goal. Made another great stop from Maguire. 8

Andreas Christensen

Not at his best and struggled to recover from a nervy start. Occasionally conceded possession and struggled to get up to the pace of the match against fleet-footed players such as Sterling. 5

Simon Kjaer

Denmark’s captain is an inspirational leader, but looked like he needed to be shown the way ahead after his unfortunate own goal levelled the match before half-time. 6

Jannik Vestergaard

Epitomised the determination of the Denmark side with some firm challenges to see off some early England danger. Not the best player in the world but great attitude. 6

Jens Stryger

The right wingback was anonymous for long periods of the first half and spent much of the second half penned back into a right-back role. Stuck to his task before being withdrawn. 6

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Did not have the same impact he has had in other matches this tournament, but the Tottenham midfielder was not there for the pretty stuff. 6

Thomas Delaney

The Borussia Dortmund man stuck manfully to his defensive task alongside Hojberg in the heart of Denmark’s midfield, but seemed to fade as the match wore on and England started to dominate. 6

Joakim Maehle

Seemed to lack the pace and strength to challenge England right-back Kyle Walker when he tried to break down the Denmark left. Was more effective when withdrawing into a defensive role to try to keep Saka in check. 5

Martin Braithwaite

Made up for what he lacked in goalscoring quality with a fantastic work ethic and selfless approach for his team-mates. Will be in demand if Barcelona let him go. 6

Kasper Dolberg

The Nice striker grew into the match and showed he is more than just a target man, with some strong running on the ball too. 6

Mikkel Damsgaard

What a goal he scored with a free-kick. Had already looked the most dangerous of Denmark’s attacking players and was also a useful outlet when Kasper Hjulmand’s team needed some defensive respite. 7