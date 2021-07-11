Italy crowned champions of Europe after shootout drama

Italy are champions of Europe after a night of drama at Wembley.

After 120 minutes saw the sides finish level at 1-1, spot kicks were required - and it was the Italians who came out on top after the home side missed three spot kicks.

Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi held their nerve as Roberto Mancini's men took the title.

Jorginho had the chance to win it for Italy but Pickford got down to turn his spot-kick on to the post. However, Saka could not take advantage and his fifth kick for England was saved again by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a shot by England's midfielder Bukayo Saka

Both Saka and Marcus Rashford missed after being brought on late in extra time to take a spot kick.

England's Marcus Rashford stands dejected with team mates after missing from the penalty spot. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

England made a dream start and went ahead after only two minutes.

Harry Kane spread the play out to Trippier and the wing-back’s cross was rammed home at the far post by Luke Shaw as Wembley went wild.

Italy’s deserved leveller came midway through the second half as Bonucci struck from close range following a corner.

Marco Verratti snuck in at the far post and his header was tipped on to the post by Pickford, but Bonucci tapped home the rebound.