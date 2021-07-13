Irish Examiner view: Support for players who suffered racial abuse offers hope of a bigger prize

Even though there is more than a sliver of justification for the charge it may be unhelpful to accuse British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of hypocrisy over his condemnation of the “appalling” racist abuse directed at a number of England players after Sunday night's defeat by Italy.
Johnson, after all, and despite his libertarian protestations, reached Downing Street in a vehicle fuelled by racism. If there is a difference between the racism behind Brexit and the rancid abuse offered yesterday then it is a matter of scale rather than intent.
Despite that, there can be no excuse for the hatred directed at three players, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka because they missed opportunities to take the title for England. In a way, those attacks provoked the better victory — the universal support, respect, and admiration shown for those young men who offered so much only to trip at the last hurdle. Sport may have been the forum but humanity, decent humanity was the winner in spite of the racists.