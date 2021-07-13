Irish Examiner view: Support for players who suffered racial abuse offers hope of a bigger prize

Even though there is more than a sliver of justification for the charge it may be unhelpful to accuse British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of hypocrisy over his condemnation of the “appalling” racist abuse directed at a number of England players after Sunday night's defeat by Italy.

Johnson, after all, and despite his libertarian protestations, reached Downing Street in a vehicle fuelled by racism. If there is a difference between the racism behind Brexit and the rancid abuse offered yesterday then it is a matter of scale rather than intent.