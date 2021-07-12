Charting a path forward from Euro 2020 failure: What now for England?

Football is all about fine margins. Not just the artificial lines drawn up by VAR footage to establish whether a player is offside by the width of a toenail.

The difference between success and failure can be paper-thin but have huge ramifications, as Gareth Southgate knows only too well.

If only his side had held out for 23 more minutes on Sunday evening, they would be European Champions instead of Italy.

If only Bjorn Kuipers had sent off Jorginho for going in studs up on Jack Grealish, reducing Italy to 10 men.

If only Marcus Rashford had stuck his penalty away instead of shuffling to a standstill before hitting the woodwork, or Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka had scored with theirs.

But none of those things happened, and England lost out on a prize that was within touching distance. There were tears from players, recriminations from some supporters and genuine pain felt by Southgate, who knows only too well how missing a penalty in a big game for England can change your life.

For 25 years he carried what he described as the ‘burden’ of letting his team-mates down when he missed from the spot in the semi-final of Euro 96, and he sympathises with Rashford, Sancho and Saka, who have already been on the end of vile abuse on social media.

But Southgate also knows that from adversity can come strength, having learned from his past travails. His character has been moulded more by mishaps than medals, both as a player and a manager, and there is no doubting the widespread admiration he has received for the job he has done in restoring England’s pride and competitiveness since taking over five years ago.

There may be doubts about his tactical nous in big games like these, but no-one can question the upward trajectory England have been on since their last, ill-fated appearance in the European Championship ended in humiliation at the hands of Iceland, following a World Cup where Roy Hodgson’s team failed to win a game or reach the knockout stages.

A semi-final at the 2018 World Cup followed by runners-up in Euro 2020 is not a bad place to be. “We’ve made progress over the past four years with a fourth place, third place and second place, which is as good as any other team in Europe apart from those who have won the tournaments,” he said.

Asked whether failure to lift the trophy, despite being unbeaten apart from this shoot-out, could be seen as a success of sorts, he added: “I think the players can see it that way, having made history (in reaching the final) and with the way they have carried themselves.”

But Southgate is typically self-critical and will consider this a failure in order to learn and improve. While he cannot point to a track record of trophies at club level, like Roberto Mancini for example, he quite rightly takes umbrage at accusations of being inexperienced at the highest level.

As England managers go, only World Cup winner Alf Ramsey achieved more than Southgate, who says: “You are always learning as a manager, and I have had the opportunity now to manage some of the biggest games in world football, which take you through an incredible roller-coaster. There are so many decisions to make, and you are never going to get them all right. Sometimes you win despite certain decisions, sometimes you lose even though you have made the right decisions. It is all part of learning and that process is never ending. Every manager reflects on every game, and is better for the experiences they go through.”

Some critics have called for change, though the vast majority of fans believe Southgate is the right man to take England into next year’s World Cup in Qatar, with momentum building.

He has been offered a new contract by the English FA, but understandably says: “Now is not the time to discuss it. As much as anything I need some rest. To lead your country in these tournaments is an amazing experience but takes its toll. I need a break now.”

He is, however, sure to be in charge when England resume their qualifying campaign in seven weeks’ time, with three straight victories already in their group.

“As I sit here today I want to take this team to Qatar. A lot of things we have done right, and the team is not at its peak yet, but that does not guarantee winning because we know how difficult it is to get back to the stage we got to last night, which is why it is so painful to have gone so close.”

With the majority of his squad under 25, and most of his key players approaching their peak years, England are well set to be make a serious challenge for the World Cup. France won it in 1998 after losing the final of Euro 96 on home soil, so why not England?

There is room for improvement, and Southgate knows it, but there should be scope for optimism too.