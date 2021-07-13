Five countries represented in Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

Five countries are represented in the official Uefa Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament, including five players from champions Italy.
Player of the Tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma is selected in goal behind defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Leonardo Spinazzola.
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa make up the Italian cohort in a team chosen by Uefa’s technical observer team, which includes Ireland legends Robbie Keane and Packie Bonner.
Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini is a notable omission, with Harry Maguire picked at centre-back as one of three English representatives. Kyle Walker, another link in the England defence that only conceded two goals all tournament, and Raheem Sterling also feature.
Teenage Spanish star Pedri and Denmark's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg are selected as the other midfielders in a 4-3-3 formation, with Belgium's Romelu Lukaku preferred up front to the likes of Patrik Schick, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Harry Kane.
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy); Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy); Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain); Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England).
Packie Bonner (Republic of Ireland), Esteban Cambiasso (Argentina/Italy), Fabio Capello (Italy), Cosmin Contra (Romania), Corinne Diacre (France), Jean-François Domergue (France), Dušan Fitzel (Czech Republic), Steffen Freund (Germany), Frans Hoek (Netherlands), Aitor Karanka (Spain), Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland), Ginés Meléndez (Spain), David Moyes (Scotland), Mixu Paatelainen (Finland), Peter Rudbæk (Denmark), Willi Ruttensteiner (Austria).