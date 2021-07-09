Phil Foden urges England not to get caught up in emotion ahead of final

Phil Foden urges England not to get caught up in emotion ahead of final

Phil Foden celebrates with Harry Kane after his winner against Denmark. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 12:56
Nick Mashiter

Phil Foden has urged England to remain calm ahead of their historic Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions face Italy in their first major final for 55 years at Wembley on Sunday.

Wednesday’s 2-1 extra-time semi-final win over Denmark wrote the squad into the history books but Foden knows they cannot afford to get caught up in the occasion.

England’s Phil Foden has called for calm ahead of Sunday. (Mike Egerton/PA)

He said: “There are going to be so many emotions with the fans. The players have to stay focused and treat it like the first game of the tournament.

“Don’t change anything because we’ve been brilliant in every game. Hopefully we can get it over the line.

It would be my proudest moment. Nothing can beat winning with your national team.

Foden also revealed how the team celebrated following the Wembley victory, thanks to Harry Kane’s winner after he followed up to score when Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty.

The Manchester City midfielder told the official England podcast: “I’m a bad sleeper after games anyway but especially when you’ve made it to a final it’s even harder.

“Once we got back to St George’s we tried to get the sleep we needed and it was a later start the next day to help us.

“We had music on in the changing room and had a little celebration but then we had to go back to St George’s Park on the bus and didn’t get back until the early hours.

“We had a few people playing a speaker at the front of the bus and there is one at the back.

England play Italy at Wembley on Sunday. (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Unfortunately I sit in the middle and it’s a headache. I put my headset on and try to watch something. It’s not the greatest.

“The people at the front are into different music to the ones at the back. (Tyrone) Mings, Conor (Coady) and Hendo (Jordan Henderson) at the front, Raz (Raheem Sterling) and Sanch (Jadon Sancho) with their type of music at the back.

“You get me stuck in the middle with one in each ear. I’m into my old school RnB, I’ve just not grown out of it. It’s stuck with me forever.”

Foden has also tried to convince the squad to copy his bleached haircut if they win the tournament but feels he is fighting a losing battle.

He added: “I’ve told them but I’m feeling they are not going to do it. We’ve still got a tough final to win. If we win I’d like to think they’d stick to their word but we’ll see.”

