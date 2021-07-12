Euro 2020 final the most-watched programme on Irish TV this year

56% of those watching television were tuned-in to Italy-England on RTÉ2
Italian players celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP)

Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 17:50
Stephen Barry

The Euro 2020 final was the most-viewed programme on Irish TV so far this year, attracting an average audience of 938,000 on RTÉ2.

The audience peaked at 1.1m viewers at 10.52pm on Sunday night; the moment the penalty shoot-out was decided by Gianluigi Donnarumma's save from Bukayo Saka.

A share of 56% of those watching television were tuned-in to Italy-England on RTÉ2, with 279,000 streams delivered on the RTÉ Player - a new record for the streaming platform.

England featured heavily in the most-watched games of Euro 2020, with their semi-final victory over Denmark, group-stage stalemate with Scotland, and round-of-16 elimination of Germany ranking highest with the Italy-Spain semi-final and France's knockout by Switzerland.

There was an average audience of 308,000 across the 46 games of Euro 2020 on RTÉ2.

The top-five Euro 2020 games on RTÉ TV:

Rank

Round

Match

Average Audience (000s)

Average Share (%)

1.

Final

Italy v England

938

56.4

2.

Semi-Final

England v Denmark

889

60.7

3.

Semi-Final

Italy v Spain

586

41.7

4.

Group Stage

England v Scotland

546

46.4

5.

Round of 16

France v Switzerland

466

37.9

RTÉ Player - Top-five live-streamed matches:

1. Final England v Italy (11th July) 279,000 

2. Semi-final England v Denmark (7th July) 193,000 

3. Semi-final Italy v Spain (6th July) 158,000 

4. R16 England v Germany (29th June) 113,000 

5. R16 France v Switzerland (28th June) 95,000

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Wembley Stadium

Jack Grealish hits back after Roy Keane penalty claim

