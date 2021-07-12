Euro 2020 final the most-watched programme on Irish TV this year

The Euro 2020 final was the most-viewed programme on Irish TV so far this year, attracting an average audience of 938,000 on RTÉ2.
The audience peaked at 1.1m viewers at 10.52pm on Sunday night; the moment the penalty shoot-out was decided by Gianluigi Donnarumma's save from Bukayo Saka.
A share of 56% of those watching television were tuned-in to Italy-England on RTÉ2, with 279,000 streams delivered on the RTÉ Player - a new record for the streaming platform.
England featured heavily in the most-watched games of Euro 2020, with their semi-final victory over Denmark, group-stage stalemate with Scotland, and round-of-16 elimination of Germany ranking highest with the Italy-Spain semi-final and France's knockout by Switzerland.
There was an average audience of 308,000 across the 46 games of Euro 2020 on RTÉ2.
|
Rank
|
Round
|
Match
|
Average Audience (000s)
|
Average Share (%)
|
1.
|
Final
|
Italy v England
|
938
|
56.4
|
2.
|
Semi-Final
|
England v Denmark
|
889
|
60.7
|
3.
|
Semi-Final
|
Italy v Spain
|
586
|
41.7
|
4.
|
Group Stage
|
England v Scotland
|
546
|
46.4
|
5.
|
Round of 16
|
France v Switzerland
|
466
|
37.9
1. Final England v Italy (11th July) 279,000
2. Semi-final England v Denmark (7th July) 193,000
3. Semi-final Italy v Spain (6th July) 158,000
4. R16 England v Germany (29th June) 113,000
5. R16 France v Switzerland (28th June) 95,000