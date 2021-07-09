Letters to the Editor: Older people need to make their voices heard

Thanks to columnist Terry Prone for highlighting discrimination against older people in Ireland Once you reach a certain age in Ireland, it’s like you don’t count’.
“You don’t look your age” or “have you not retired yet?” which can often be seen as a nice greeting, can in fact be deeply insulting, even if unintentional.
Terry referred to Joe Biden, the Pope, Donald Trump, and Dr Fauci — all achievers. Nearer home would anyone see our President as someone needing compassion, or answering the question: ‘Why do you wear those lovely colourful outfits?’
The last paragraph in Terry’s column captures the truth of the real situation: “Close to 650,000 people in this country are over 65... ushered by forced retirement into inactivity and then ushered by the pandemic into invisibility or caricature.”
All of this is needed now more than ever before to inspire, encourage and support younger people.
It is long overdue for older people, retired or still working, to join forces and make their voices heard loud and clear to make sure this discrimination is called out for what it is.
Yes we can!
Trump’s plan to sue Facebook, Twitter, and Google could be difficult especially when his favourite lawyer Rudy Giuliani isn’t able to practise at the moment and many of his other lawyers are probably busy with his corporate concerns.