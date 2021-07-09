The players who have shone in the Euro 2020 shop window

Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria and Denmark)

The Denmark winger or attacking midfielder has been one of the stand-out performers in the tournament, capped by his stunning free-kick goal against England in the semi-finals, and it’s no surprise that the biggest clubs in Europe are now taking a look.

The Sampdoria man, who is only 21 years old, deserves to be named young player of the tournament and is already being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

The only problem for Jurgen Klopp’s side is that the player’s price is rising fast – almost €50m according to some reports – and that other rivals, including Leicester City, have joined the race.

One way or another you suspect Damsgaard could be playing in the Premier League in future and he certainly has a big future.

He provided two goals and one assist at Euro 2020 but that doesn’t tell the entire story of his captivating, energetic and skilful performances. Undoubtedly a talent to watch out for.

The irony, of course, is that his role at Euro 2020 was expected to be as back up to Christian Eriksen, only to be catapulted into the limelight when his teammate suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch against Finland and was unable to play in the tournament. Sometimes fate, even when cruel for others, works in your favour and there is no doubt that Damsgaard has taken his opportunity superbly.

Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen and Czech Republic)

Czech Republic's forward Patrik Schick reacts after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between the Czech Republic and Denmark at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on July 3, 2021. (Photo by Darko Vojinovic / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DARKO VOJINOVIC/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

From the moment the Czech Republic star scored ‘that’ stunning goal from the half-way line against Scotland at Hampden you suspected there was going to be a queue of clubs taking an extra close look at him.

It was his second goal of the match, the first a very smart header, but it is the one that will be remembered as one of the greatest goals in Euros history. The goal was open when he picked up the ball just a metre into the Scottish half with goalkeeper David Marshall stranded, but the way he controlled the high looping effort, which curved like a golf shot, was quite superb.

He wasn’t a one-trick pony, either, because the Bayer Leverkusen striker produced a number of strong performances in the tournament, scoring five goals in five games, including one in the quarter-final defeat to Denmark, which put him in the race for the Golden Boot.

His credentials were already in place before the tournament, having joined Leverkusen from Roma last summer for 25m Euros and scoring 13 goals in his first season in the Bundesliga. But the 25-year-old has now performed outstandingly in the biggest shopping window of them all, and it’s no surprise that he’s starting to appear in the transfer rumour columns.

Everton are the club that have been most heavily linked, with reports of a €40m bid, but there will be others, including West Ham. But Roma will want to keep him and that only pushes the price higher.

Leverkusen are no mugs in the transfer market, however, and it will take a serious offer to tempt them to sell.

Paul Pogba (Man Utd and France)

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - JUNE 28: Paul Pogba of France looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at National Arena on June 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Daniel Mihailescu - Pool/Getty Images)

The Manchester United midfielder gave everyone a timely reminder of what he is capable of at Euro 2020, and there have been plenty of people doubting him over the last couple of years.

His stunning goal against Switzerland an excellent personal tournament even if it didn’t end the way France had hoped.

Even then, however, the Swiss claimed that his over-elaborate dance routine after his goal was what pushed them to fight back, convinced that his actions showed disrespect and hinted that he felt the game against ‘little Switzerland’ was already over. That’s Pogba for you, there will always be lovers and there will always be haters - so choose your camp.

One thing is certain though, Pogba will benefit personally from his performances in the Euros. There will either be a massive new contract with United or a big money move on even bigger wages elsewhere now that his quality has been re-established.

Paris St Germain top the queue but Juventus have always dreamed of persuading him to return and may have the funds if Ronaldo moves on. His contract at Old Trafford ends in June 2022, so something has to happen…

Jeremy Doku (Rennes and Belgium)

MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 02: Jeremy Doku of Belgium on the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Belgium and Italy at Football Arena Munich on July 02, 2021 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The Belgium winger, who is only 19, really caught the eye at Euro 2029, especially during the quarter-final defeat by Italy which gripped a global audience.

What makes this one interesting is that Doku had flown under the radar so far in his career and his quality may have come as a shock to some of the scouts at bigger clubs.

He was only signed by French club Rennes from Anderlecht last year, and they won’t want to sell so quickly - but football’s giants know they have the financial muscle to make a tempting proposition.

The player has a contract until 2025 and he won’t be cheap, but you’d be surprised if there weren’t bids.

The most recent reports say Liverpool are top of the queue and that the fee would be €40m Euros. But they also suggest Rennes don’t want to sell this summer and that Doku is happy to stay.

That’s the way all transfer negotiations start, off course…

Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo and Italy)

Italy's midfielder Manuel Locatelli celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Italy and Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 16, 2021. (Photo by Riccardo Antimiani / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICCARDO ANTIMIANI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Sassuolo midfielder has been one of the stand out players for Italy, especially in the group stage when he was hugely influential.

He may have missed a penalty in the shoot-out against Spain but he was trusted to take the first one and has a chance to make amends in the final against England.

At 23 he is the perfect age for a big club to invest in, so there is significant interest from across Europe’s big leagues.

Juventus and Arsenal have both been linked, with the Italian giants firm favourites to put in a €40m bid.

In fact, the latest rumour is that Locatelli has already turned down Arsenal, who need midfield cover as they say goodbye to Dani Ceballos, Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka.

Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Locatelli reports the midfielder has said 'no' to joining Arsenal and prefers to stay in Serie A. Take that with a pinch of salt, these things are rarely that definitive, but you suspect there is truth in his desire to stay in Italy where he could be a national hero by Sunday.

Locatelli has two goals in four games so far, both in a 3-0 win over Switzerland and is likely to feature from the bench in Sunday’s final against England.