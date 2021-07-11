Euro 2020: How Italy and England players rated after thrilling final

ENGLAND

Jordan Pickford

Fortunate enough to get a couple of easy early touches to settle the nerves. Made a great second half save from Chiesa and unfortunate with Italy’s equaliser. 6

Luke Shaw

Dream start with a brilliantly taken early goal to complete a remarkable transformation in his career. Rejected by Jose Mourinho at Manchester United only to emerge as a hero for club an country. 7

Kyle Walker

Made a brilliant unselfish run beyond Tripper to create space for England’s shock early goal and showed he has the discipline to be trusted as the last line of defence too. So much power and composure. 7

John Stones

Won some great defensive headers at the heart of England’s back three and nearly scored with one at the other end. No longer seen as a luxury player who concedes possession and makes too many mistakes. 7

Harry Maguire

Looked uncharacteristically nervous when he made a couple of early errors, but settled into his role well enough – and he had little option but to be on top of his game when he made a world class second half clearance. 7

Kieran Trippier

A surprise selection at right wing, but what a great call. Italy could not cope with his pace attacking down the flank and he sent in the pin-point cross for Shaw’s opener. Tackled back well too. 7

Declan Rice

Strong enough to give and take a challenge with the best of them and then show he can more than play a bit too with some surging forward runs that had the crowd jumping in expectation. 7

Kalvin Phillips

Showed his excellent Leeds United form for England once again. He closed down in midfield and displayed some great tackling and energy while using the ball simply and efficiently. 7

Mason Mount

Tireless display from the young Chelsea star, who proved throughout this tournament he is now un-droppable for club and country. 7.

Harry Kane

Once again showed there is more than sticking the ball in the back of the net to the England captain’s game. Southgate’s set up and tactics gave him freedom to come deep roam and find positions which really unsettled the Italian backline for the first 55 minutes. 6

Raheem Sterling

Made a real nuisance of himself with some darting runs and trademark dribbles, but his other skills of winning free-kicks and penalties were not so well rewarded. 6

Subs

Bukayo Saka (replaced Trippier 71 mins) Jordan Henderson (replaced Rice 74 mins) Jack Grealish (replaced Mount 99 mins).

ITALY

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Nothing could do about Shaw’s early strike and recovered his composure well to deal with a barrage of early crossed balls. Made a great finger-tip save from Stones. 7

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Looked a bit edgy early on with some less than decisive defending at right-back. England seemed to target him and he panicked into conceding free-kicks and slashing at clearances. Not his greatest night. 5

Leonardo Bonucci

Chiellini’s defensive partner stuck to his tried and tested methods. Never panicked in whatever the challenge and that was just what Italy needed to try and steady a seemingly sinking ship early on. Scored a brave equaliser and that header back to his keeper in injury time! 7

Giorgio Chiellini

Took a while to get up top pace but then repeatedly showed his class with some telling tackles and organisation at the back. Some of his work positioning and work off the ball was an education for any aspiring defender. Brutal foul on Saka, brilliant block on Sterling. 7

Emerson Palmieri

Could not repeat his heroics from the Spain semi-final as replacement for the injured Leonardo Spinazzola. What the Chelsea left back has in expereince and heart, he lacks in pace and attacking ability and England made the most of his weaknesses. 6

Nicolo Barella

Hoping to follow up winning Serie A with Inter Milan with an even bigger trophy but disappointed for the second game running. No surprise when he was taken off less than 10 minutes into the second half. 5

Jorginho

Set the tone for Italy’s response to going behind with a blatant foul on Chelsea team-mate Mason Mount — this was not to be a match for the feint-hearted. It was a club v country battle that would continue well into the night. 6

Marco Verratti

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder came more into the game in the second half, his short and accurate passing setting the tone for long periods of domination. 7

Federico Chiesa

So much expected of the goalscoring winger who has been playing on loan at Juventus from Fiorentina and he often looked like he would be a threat with some decent runs and a couple of shots, which were well taken care of. 6

Ciro Immobile

Has attracted criticism in this tournament despite Italy’s progress to the final and the fact he has an unglamorous role to fulfil for manager Roberto Mancini. Did nothing to prove his critics wrong. 5

Lorenzo Insigne

Cut a frustrated figure as he failed to show the form that has reportedly made him a summer transfer target for Liverpool and Tottenham. Got one of the biggest cheers of the night when he lifted a second half free-kick over the bar. 5

Subs

Bryan Cristante (replaced Barella 54 mins) Domenico Berardi (replaced Immobile 54 mins) Federico Bernardeschi (replaced Chiesa 86 mins) Andrea Belotti (replaced Insigne 90), Locatelli (replaced Verrati 96 mins)

Referee

Bjorn Kuipers (NED) The Dutch official does not fall for much and that was a key skill with both sets of players happy to try and win free-kicks all over the pitch. 7