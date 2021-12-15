Claim Ryan Tubridy 'stereotyped' England football fans after Euro 2020 final rejected

Accusations that Ryan Tubridy made anti-English comments after the chaotic Euro 2020 final between England and Italy were rejected by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

Ian Bradley complained to the BAI that the RTÉ Radio 1 presenter engaged in “lazy stereotyping” of England football fans after the final when violence erupted around Wembley Stadium and racist comments were directed at some of England’s players on social media.

He said that Mr Tubridy’s comments about racism in English football were offensive because the presenter did not put this in context of EU data on the experience of racial harassment across the EU.

It was also "offensive" to not mention the disorder in Paris after the 2016 final or the riots by PSG fans after the 2020 Champions League Final, he said.

Comments made about a study which found complaints of domestic violence increase after England loses a football match were also offensive, he said.

The complainant said it was offensive for the presenter to say that many England football fans were involved in bad behaviour.

However, RTÉ said the presenter opened the discussion by saying he was very keen to see England in the final and it was great they were there as it added to the match excitement.

The violence and racial abuse surrounding the event was then discussed and RTÉ believes the presenter’s comments reflected the widespread criticism of the violence and racial abuse that was widely reported in the media.

The BAI noted the presenter did not make any generalised statements about English people or even English football fans but spoke specifically about the previous night’s events.

Mr Tubridy praised Arsenal and Manchester United football clubs for condemning the racial abuse aimed at the football players and for supporting those players, the BAI noted.

In relation to domestic abuse, the presenter quoted a statistic about incidences of such abuse increasing when England lose football matches and commented on an organisation that was providing support for women on the night of the match.

The BAI found the comments made by the presenter were appropriate and justifiable.

Seven complaints, some made by the same complainant, against RTÉ that programmes had been biased towards the pro-choice lobby were also rejected.

Some complaints centred on a broadcast on Sunday with Miriam about a documentary called The 8th about the Repeal the Eighth Amendment campaign which led to abortion being legalised in Ireland.

Two women featured in the documentary were interviewed but a number of people complained the broadcast should have also featured people who oppose abortion.

The BAI said featuring these two women and their personal experiences of the campaign had been "a legitimate editorial approach".

In total, the Executive Complaints Forum of the BAI considered and rejected 12 complaints in meetings held in August, September and October.

A complaint against Newstalk was also rejected over a segment on Lunchtime Live, which the complainant said was unfair as people interviewed and views expressed were in favour of euthanasia/assisted dying without enough dissenting opinions.

But the BAI said contributors from all viewpoints do not need to be featured in a broadcast to meet the requirements of fairness, objectivity and impartiality and it was satisfied the presenter facilitated a range of views in the broadcast by playing "devil’s advocate" and reflecting the concerns people may have about assisted dying.