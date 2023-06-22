Pauw 'so proud' of O'Riordan after impressive display against Zambia

“Claire has come from so far. She had a major injury this season. Came back and was first not in the core group and as a result of her last two games, we brought her in because she just convinced us that she had to be part of it and look what she’s done today,” Vera Pauw said when speaking to RTÉ in the aftermath of the game.