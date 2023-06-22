WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on Ireland's historic appearance at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Your home  for the latest news, features, opinions and analysis as we countdown to Ireland's historic appearance at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Amber Barrett relieved to score first goals since historic Scotland strike
Two goals for the Donegal woman helped the Republic of Ireland to a 3-2 warm-up win against Zambia in Tallaght and ended an eight-month drought for a player who had endured a torrid second-half to the season.

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023

Pauw 'so proud' of O'Riordan after impressive display against Zambia
“Claire has come from so far. She had a major injury this season. Came back and was first not in the core group and as a result of her last two games, we brought her in because she just convinced us that she had to be part of it and look what she’s done today,” Vera Pauw said when speaking to RTÉ in the aftermath of the game.

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023

Barrett sparks second-half comeback as Ireland overcome Zambia
A week out from naming her squad for the World Cup Vera Pau asked the squad to give her some selection teasers. The Irish players did it in parts and only after a false start.

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023

Chloe Mustaki: 'I’ll fight for my place until the last day but I need to remember the bigger picture'
The 27-year-old is proud of what she's acheieved in the last 12 months but hopes there is more to come at the World Cup.

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023

Ireland WNT vs Zambia Preview: Now the World Cup preparations get real
This is the one and only game for those auditioning from the fringe of the team to make their mark and secure their place on the place.

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023

Vera Pauw set to give fringe players last chance to stake claim for World Cup spot
Ireland also play France in Dublin early next month but the cut will have already come by then and that makes this fixture a last big chance for some.

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023

Range of armband options for Women’s World Cup as FIFA aims to avoid repeat row
FIFA is consulting with players and national associations over the bands in a bid to avoid a repeat of the row over the rainbow-coloured ‘OneLove’ armbands which dominated the early stages of the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year.

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023

Courtney Brosnan reflects on winning Ireland Women's senior player of the year award
"As a team, before the games, it’s always positive reinforcement and ‘we can do this’, or building each other up."

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023

Amber Barrett looking forward after 'the hardest six months' she has ever had
"People would say, ‘oh, you scored the goal that got Ireland to the World Cup’, but that didn’t matter to me when I went back to Germany and I was sitting on the bench every week."

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023

Katie McCabe named Arsenal Player of the Season 
Katie McCabe has won Player of the Year for the second time after a narrow supporters poll win. 

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023

Diane Caldwell: 'It will be very difficult to get out of that league on a part-time basis' 
Reading is her eleventh club in a career that has taken her to half-a-dozen different countries and the team’s struggles on the pitch were exacerbated for her by a season which saw her miss as much game time as she managed to bank.

Sat, 17 Jun, 2023

Leanne Kiernan bidding to walk the walk for Ireland at World Cup after 'learning to use her legs again'
'The best thing was when Amber Barrett scored that goal. Because then I knew I had an end goal to my rehab,' Kiernan said.

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023

Equal prize money at men’s and women’s World Cups is a must, says FIFPRO
Gianni Infantino said in March it was his ambition for there to be equal prize money after this summer’s Women’s World Cup.

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023

S John Riordan: America’s shaky dominance of the Women’s World Cup
The stage will be theirs back home and theirs alone and they'll travel across the world wearing the favourites tag with pride and the usual endless avarice.

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023

Republic of Ireland international Niamh Fahey signs new contract with Liverpool
“It was an easy decision. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else," said the Reds captain.

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023

Leanne Kiernan set for return to boost hopes of making Ireland's World Cup squad
"Hopefully we can get her enough minutes to be available for Ireland at the World Cup," said Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard on Friday.

Fri, 05 May, 2023

S Tommy Martin: Gianni Infantino and an unlikely reinvention as crusading feminist
Rejoice, damsels in distress of women’s football! Here he comes, your knight in shining white trainers!

Thu, 04 May, 2023

FIFA responsible for undervaluing Women's World Cup, says Dodd
The Women's World Cup will be held from July 20-Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Wed, 03 May, 2023

Ireland women tipped to win their inaugural Uefa Nations League group
Manager Vera Pauw is expected to agree a contract extension before the World Cup to cover the Nations League and she spelt out the objective of claiming supremacy in their pool.

Wed, 03 May, 2023

Republic of Ireland to meet Northern Ireland in inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League
The draw for tournament was made in Nyon on Tuesday afternoon with the games beginning in September.

Tue, 02 May, 2023

Fifa threatens Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout in Europe
Offers from the “big five” European countries were not acceptable to football’s world governing body and were a “slap in the face” of the players and “all women worldwide”, Infantino said. The ‘big five’ nations are Britain, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

Tue, 02 May, 2023

New Jersey-born Brosnan aiming to buck the trend and keep the USA scoreless
Just one team – Spain last October – has kept the American powerhouse scoreless in their last 22 games.

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023

Ireland sticking with white shorts for Women's World Cup despite global trend
England this week emulated Manchester City in England and Cork City at home by acceding to their players' request arising from concerns of wearing white shorts while on their period.

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023

