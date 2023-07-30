CORK GAA CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Cork Club Championships.

CORK GAA CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Cork GAA Club Championships.

Cork GAA crest
Sport Top Picks
Seasoned stalwarts stand up for Dohenys
Seasoned stalwarts stand up for Dohenys
Level for the eighth time as the clock struck 61 minutes, a draw looked the most obvious outcome from a west Cork derby.

Sun, 30 Jul, 2023

Barrs boss O'Keeffe lauds 'outrageous' Sherlock
S Barrs boss O'Keeffe lauds 'outrageous' Sherlock
Cork star Sherlock kicked 1-10 and helped his club open their Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC campaign with a 4-15 to 0-9 victory over Mallow

Sun, 30 Jul, 2023

Kilshannig coast to first ever Premier IFC victory
Kilshannig coast to first ever Premier IFC victory
A young Na Piarsaigh side suffered a heavy defeat

Sun, 30 Jul, 2023

Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A
Wins for St Vincent’s, Kildorrery, Ballydesmond, Kilmurry and St James
Saturday was a busy day in the lower grades of the Bons Secours Cork Football championships

Sun, 30 Jul, 2023

Superb Seartan the star as Clyda just come up short
Superb Seartan the star as Clyda just come up short
Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh responded to an early goal by Conor Corbett to take a one-point win

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023

Clonakilty statement of intent against Valleys
Clonakilty statement of intent against Valleys
Clonakilty deliver opening win ahead of two west Cork derbies against Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven.

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023

Newmarket have all the answers against Kiskeam
Newmarket have all the answers against Kiskeam
Kiskeam will rue two missed goal opportunities in the second half.

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023

Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A
Mannix late show sees Dohenys pip Newcestown
The Dohenys substitute converted a 45 to win it four minutes into injury-time.

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023

Sherlock and Maguire on song as Barrs blitz Mallow 
Sherlock and Maguire on song as Barrs blitz Mallow 
Cork star Ian Maguire netted two goals in the opening half hour.

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023

Seán Powter winner defies storming St Michael's comeback
Seán Powter winner defies storming St Michael's comeback
The newly promoted side trailed by six until a pair of late goals but Powter won it for Douglas

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023

Cork PSFC: Strong second half sees Éire Óg get the better of Carrigaline
Cork PSFC: Strong second half sees Éire Óg get the better of Carrigaline
The Ovens men delivered a solid second half display getting them in the mood for a crack at Nemo Rangers in two weeks time

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023

GAA condemns 'shocking' stabbing at under-16 match in Tyrone 
Aghada rue misses as Cill na Martra get up and running 
The introduction of Dan Ó Duinnín steadied the Cill na Martra ship 

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023

Hodnett goal spurs Rossa on to victory over Knocknagree
Hodnett goal spurs Rossa on to victory over Knocknagree
O’Donovan Rossa joined Kanturk at the top of Group A in the Bons Secours Cork SAFC

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023

Kilmurry focusing on a fast start after last year's odyssey 
Kilmurry focusing on a fast start after last year's odyssey 
William Ronan’s trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this week for the launch of the football championship evoked lovely memories of last year's JAFC final win with Kilmurry

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023

Cork PSFC: Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers play out entertaining draw
S Cork PSFC: Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers play out entertaining draw
A draw was a fair reflection of an exciting Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC Group A west Cork derby between Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers in Clonakilty on Friday evening

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023

Late goal salvo completes Kanturk turnaround
Late goal salvo completes Kanturk turnaround
Three goals in the space of four minutes killed off the challenge from a dogged Fermoy.

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023

Cork SFC special: 'Disgusted' Ballincollig fall flat as Nemo cruise to opening win
S Cork SFC special: 'Disgusted' Ballincollig fall flat as Nemo cruise to opening win
Veterans Paul Kerrigan (36) and Barry O’Driscoll (33) might be less mobile these days but they posted a healthy five point haul between them on the night – Kerrigan’s long-range point the highlight

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023

Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A
Naomh Abàn seal win over neighbours Macroom 
Naomh Abàn can thank their dynamic trio of Éadbhard Ó Mír, Dermot Ó Ceallaigh and Danny Ó Ceallaigh who plundered 1-9 between them.

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023

Cork PSFC: Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers play out entertaining draw
S Cork PSFC: Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers play out entertaining draw
In a repeat of their 2021 Cork Premier SFC group clash, won by Castlehaven, two west Cork heavyweights produced an engaging affair that could have gone either way

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023

St Jude's v Skerries Harps - Dublin County Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Weekend previews: Clon to kick off on right note, Carrigaline can take Éire Óg scalp
The Cork County Football Championships kick off this weekend.

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023

Nemo stand-in skipper Alan O'Donovan vows to lead by example in Luke Connolly’s absence
Nemo stand-in skipper Alan O'Donovan vows to lead by example in Luke Connolly’s absence
The Cork champions begin their title defence against Ballincollig. 

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Mick Clifford
John Fogarty

GAA matters

Latest

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd