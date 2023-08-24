Ireland centurion Áine O'Gorman calls time on international career 

The 34-year-old went out on a high with a World Cup appearance Down Under.
Ireland centurion Áine O'Gorman calls time on international career 

EXIT THIS WAY: Áine O'Gorman, who has announced her international retirement, pictured at South Bank in Brisbane. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 09:41
Examiner Sport

Ireland's Áine O'Gorman has announced her retirement from international football. 

The defender, who was capped 119 times for the Girls In Green, will continue to play for Shamrock Rovers. 

The 34-year-old previously retired from the national team but returned to the fold under Vera Pauw. 

"I've been privileged to represent my country with passion and pride 119 times and to put on the green jersey at a World Cup was beyond my wildest dreams," said O'Gorman who featured during Ireland's tournament debut Down Under. 

"It is incredibly heartwarming to see the growth of women's football in Ireland. But getting to a first major tournament is only the start for our amazing little country.

"I will continue to be a professional and enjoy my football at Shamrock Rovers, pursue climbing up the coaching ladder and look forward to spending more time with my little family."

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

Messi inspires Miami past Cincinnati and into US Open Cup final vs Houston Messi inspires Miami past Cincinnati and into US Open Cup final vs Houston
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Bramall Lane Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Palace’s Eberechi Eze
Hibernian v Aston Villa - UEFA Europa Conference League - Play Offs - First Leg - Easter Road Ollie Watkins hits a hat-trick as Aston Villa thrash Hibernian
#Womens World Cup 2023
<p>ALLEGATIONS: President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, center, stands with Spain's Women's World Cup soccer team after their World Cup victory. Pic: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez</p>

Spanish football president in kissing row denies new misogyny allegations

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd