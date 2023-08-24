Ireland centurion Áine O'Gorman calls time on international career 

Ireland's Áine O'Gorman has announced her retirement from international football.

The defender, who was capped 119 times for the Girls In Green, will continue to play for Shamrock Rovers.

The 34-year-old previously retired from the national team but returned to the fold under Vera Pauw.

"I've been privileged to represent my country with passion and pride 119 times and to put on the green jersey at a World Cup was beyond my wildest dreams," said O'Gorman who featured during Ireland's tournament debut Down Under.

"It is incredibly heartwarming to see the growth of women's football in Ireland. But getting to a first major tournament is only the start for our amazing little country.

"I will continue to be a professional and enjoy my football at Shamrock Rovers, pursue climbing up the coaching ladder and look forward to spending more time with my little family."