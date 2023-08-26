Luis Rubiales suspended by Fifa over behaviour at World Cup final

Luis Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by Fifa following the Spanish Football Federation president's conduct at last week's women's World Cup final
SUSPENDED: Fifa have suspended Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level in relation to his conduct at the women’s World Cup final in Sydney. Pic: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 14:00
PA Sport

Luis Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by Fifa following the Spanish Football Federation president's conduct at last week's women's World Cup final.

Rubiales has refused to resign from his post despite a major uproar caused by him kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips while she collected her medal after Spain's 1-0 win over England in Sydney last weekend.

Hermoso stressed on Friday she did not consent to the kiss but her country's football federation (RFEF) announced an intention to take legal action over the comments made by the forward over Rubiales.

The situation took a further twist as Fifa, which opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday, announced in a statement the 46-year-old official was banned "from all football-related activities at national and international level" for an initial period of 90 days.

