Sarah Harte: Men need to have the offside rule in gender politics explained to them

The U-turn has nothing to do with support for Hermoso, who has accused the RFEF of a “manipulative, hostile, and controlling culture”.
Fifa temporarily suspended Rubiales, opened disciplinary proceedings against him, and is pushing to ban him from football for 15 years. Is Fifa all about women’s rights? No. This has been a PR disaster for football.
Significantly, three of the Spanish football federation’s main commercial partners had distanced themselves from Rubiales’ actions.
Spain is also bidding to co-host the 2030 Fifa World Cup with Portugal, Morocco, and Ukraine. Realistically, if anything talks it will be money and not gender equality.