The midfielder has joined on an initial one-year deal. 
Lily Agg joins Ireland contingent at Birmingham

SECOND CITY: Lily Agg is headed for Birmingham. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 16:32
Examiner Sport

Ireland's Lily Agg has joined Birmingham, the Barclay's Women's Championship side have announced.

The midfielder, who departed the London City Lionesses at the end of last season, has agreed a one-year deal with the option of a second. 

Agg -- part of Vera Pauw's Girls In Green squad at the Women's World Cup this summer -- joins international teammates Lucy Quinn, Louise Quinn and Jamie Finn at the club. 

 "I'm buzzing to be here," she says. "I'm glad it's over the line now. I'm ecstatic. If you were to ask any player in the league who they think would be up there, Birmingham would be top of everyone's list.

"I want to compete, and I want to win the league. As soon as I heard of the interest, I knew I wanted to be here."

