Spain stun Lionesses to clinch Women's World Cup 

Olga Carmona’s first-half strike earns La Roja first title. 
ON THE MARK: Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates scoring their side's winner at Stadium Australia, Sydney. 

Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 12:58
Rachel Steinberg, PA

Spain 1 England 0 

England’s dream of lifting a first World Cup was dashed at the final hurdle after Olga Carmona’s first-half strike proved enough to secure Spain a 1-0 victory in Sydney.

Sarina Wiegman’s side still achieved a best-ever second-place finish, but that will be little consolation to the Lionesses, who came within inches of an opener when Lauren Hemp clipped the crossbar in the first half.

FIFA Best goalkeeper Mary Earps produced several fine saves to keep England in the contest, including the vital block to deny Jennifer Hermoso’s second-half spot kick as her determined team-mates tried to stage a comeback.

That never came, and while the Lionesses had their chances they ultimately could not find a way past speedy Spain, who survived 13 minutes of stoppage time to secure a deserved maiden world title.

Wiegman named an unchanged side from the one that beat Australia 3-1 to advance to this stage for the first time.

World Cup debutant Lauren James, who had scored three times and added the same number of assists in the group stage, was available for the England boss after serving a two-match ban and came on as a second-half substitute.

#Womens World Cup 2023
