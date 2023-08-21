Spain captain Olga Carmona dedicates Women's World Cup triumph to late father

Spain skipper Olga Carmona has dedicated her World Cup triumph to her late father after firing the nation to victory over England
Spain captain Olga Carmona dedicates Women's World Cup triumph to late father

MATCHWINNER: Spain skipper Olga Carmona has dedicated her World Cup success to her later father. Pic: Isabel Infantes/PA

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 15:38
Damian Spellman

Spain skipper Olga Carmona has dedicated her World Cup triumph to her late father after firing the nation to victory over England.

The 23-year-old learned that her father had died after scoring the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over the Lionesses in Sydney.

Real Madrid defender Carmona said in a tweet on Monday: “I have no words to thank you for all your love.

“Yesterday was the best and the worst day of my life.

“I know that you would like to see me enjoy this historic moment – that is why I will be with my companions – so that from wherever you are, you know that this star is also yours, dad.”

Carmona struck 29 minutes into the game at Stadium Australia to hand Spain their first World Cup triumph at the expense of Sarina Wiegman’s England, sparking delirious celebrations on and off the pitch.

However, the heart-breaking news of her father’s death was confirmed by Real and the Spanish football federation (RFEF) hours later.

Carmona herself then took to social media to pay tribute to him, writing: “And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started.

“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique.

“I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad.”

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

Aston Villa v Everton - Premier League - Villa Park Everton condemn ‘vile’ racist abuse aimed at midfielder Amadou Onana
Wrexham v Walsall - Sky Bet League Two - SToK Racecourse Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster announces retirement from football
Republic of Ireland v Nigeria - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B 10 things we have learned from the Women’s World Cup
Spain WomenCarmona#Womens World Cup 2023Place: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>PARTING WAYS: Manchester United and Mason Greenwood have mutually agreed for the forward to recommence his career away from the club. Pic: Michael Regan/PA Wire.</p>

Manchester United announce Mason Greenwood is to leave the club

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd