Takeaways from the feast of football at the Women's World Cup

Vera Pauw will surely see the irony in Vilified Vilda emerging through a player revolt to claim World glory.

Spain became the first European team since Germany in 2007 to win the trophy but the sense of divide within the group presented in the post-match celebrations.

Many of those tracking Jorge Vilda’s reign since 2015 contend that this watershed by a golden generation of Spanish players was achieved in spite of, rather than because of the manager.

Three of the 15 dissenters who walked away in the wake of last year’s Euro quarter-final exit to England had returned for a tournament which completed of circle of revenge by beating the same opposition on the higher stage.

Complaints thrown at the manager have generally been obtuse, fitting more into the responsibility of a national federation. Seeing as Vilda and his family are considered part of that archaic institution, he’s the one shipping the flak.

That peaked Down Under following the 4-0 humbling by Japan, the final group game hurtling them into an unwelcome last-16 meeting with the Netherlands, conquerors of the group containing champions USA. After eliminating that powerhouse 2-1, they throttled Switzerland 5-1 before executing another 2-1 win over a fancied Sweden in the semi-final.

Whatever doubts were cast on the management, Vilda picked the team, decreed the tactics, and made the substitutions to lead the Spaniards to their-ever senior tournament triumph.

The month of football across Australia and New Zealand smashed all sorts of records for attendances and viewership, including in Ireland from where the team were cheered on in their first tournament.

Here we dish out a few takeaways from the feast of football:

Difficulty for debutants

Ireland were one of eight nations making their first World Cup appearance and only one made it out of the group. There were a few highpoints from the newcomers – Haiti pushing Euro champions England to a narrow win in the opening series, while Ireland of course had the Olympic champions Canada rattled for the opening 45 minutes.

Morocco recovered from a 6-0 hammering by Germany to beat Colombia and face France in the last-16 while Portugal wasn’t far away from knocking champions USA out. Moments were rarer for Panama, Philippines, Vietnam, and Zambia.

Battle of Lazarus figures

Denise O’Sullivan showed her powers of recovery to emerge from a nasty Colombian challenge six days before the opener against Australia to be fit. Her struggles to impose herself to the usual standards in the opening games were more attributable to being deployed out of position as she shone when pushed further up the field against Nigeria.

Later on, fears that Keira Walsh became the latest ACL victim in the England squad against Denmark were allayed and she would only miss one game.

Manoeuvre of tournament

Sam Kerr should audition for a Hollywood role after the performance she delivered on the eve of Australia’s opener. Sydney and further beyond was ablaze with picture and videos of the hosts’ star as they geared up for the meeting with Ireland before 75,000 and she embraced it by playing along during the pre-match press duties. Shock abounded when the team sheet marked her absent with an undeclared calf injury. Chelsea’s Kerr could only start the semi-final against England and her goal wasn’t enough to seal a final place.

Unlikely hero

Nigeria appeared to be in disarray prior to the tournament. The lowest seed in Ireland’s group had a manager in Randy Waldrum whose relationship with his employers was on the ropes, leading to a slew of allegations back and forth regarding payments and resources. At one stage, he was branded a blabbermouth by the Nigerian FA. Their results, drawing with Canada and Ireland, along with beating the Matildas, set up a clash against England which they lost only on penalties. Waldrum was a happy Texan afterwards.

Breakout star

Tough to begrudge Salma Paralluelo this accolade, given her role in Spain’s victory, while the USA’s Trinity Rodman will have better success in future tournaments but Linda Caicedo deserves her gong. A player with an incredible back story in overcoming adversity, she was the standout for Colombia. Her goal against Germany was a touch of class and we’ll see her more frequently for Real Madrid.

Farewell to the giants

Christine Sinclair, Caroline Seger, and Marta blazed a trail for women at previous World Cups but this was their stage to bow out. They’ve inspired plenty coming behind them with their bravery that won’t be forgotten.