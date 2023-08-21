All the suffering was worth it, says Spain coach Jorge Vilda

The Spanish FA (RFEF) did not wait long after Spain won the Women's World Cup on Sunday before posting a pointed message on social media with a picture of coach Jorge Vilda kissing the trophy below the words "VILDA IN".

The 42-year-old's long tenure as coach was called into question last year when 15 national team players sent letters to the RFEF saying they would no longer play for Spain while Vilda remained coach.

The RFEF backed their coach and Vilda brought three of the mutineers back into the squad for the World Cup while freezing the others out and leaving them at home.

There is no way of knowing what a full-strength Spain might have achieved in New Zealand and Australia but the squad that did get on the plane were good enough to beat England on Sunday and claim the biggest prize in the women's game.

"I've always said that if all the suffering was necessary to become world champions, it would be worth it," Vilda told reporters after the final.

"It's been difficult at a personal level in management but at a sporting level we've achieved results that we've never achieved before. I am very happy that we are champions of the world."

Luis Rubiales, the Spanish FA president, also suggested that he felt vindicated by Sunday's result.

"It is often said that it takes a little time to realise an achievement like this, but I am perfectly aware," he told reporters. "We have worked very hard, although there were people who did not want to let us work. I think we have to learn in Spain to value positive things. To let people do their job.

"That small percentage of people who were constantly frustrated and resentful must learn that you have to let people work."

Vilda was asked about his management of twice Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who spent much of the tournament on the bench, and goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez, who was dropped for good after the 4-0 loss to Japan in the group stage.

"It's been very easy, in fact," he said. "We are a national team of players, but very quickly became a fabulous group, a fabulous team, and right now we are a family and we are world champions. The only way to achieve success is by working, working, working. That's how we've achieved it.

"We've made many millions of people that were watching us in our country happy. I feel very proud of my team of football players, not only those who've been here at the World Cup, but those who participated during the whole of the qualification rounds and training camps.

"I feel very proud of them and I feel very satisfied with the work that the staff has done."

England midfielder Georgia Stanway vowed the Lionesses would carry on fighting for top spot on the planet after finishing runners-up in Sydney.

"I think we can be proud. The last nine weeks, seven games, to wear a silver, it's special. It's hard to watch another team celebrate when it's your goal and your dream. When the dust is settled, we'll be really proud of this.

"We hope everyone is really proud of us back at home. We hope we've inspired many many people. We're the Lionesses, so we won't stop what we're doing, we'll continue to break barriers, we'll continue to push on."

Stanway was one of seven players named in Wiegman's 23-woman squad who had also featured four years ago in France, where the Lionesses finished fourth.

They guaranteed themselves an upgrade on their previous best finish, third at the 2015 tournament in Canada, when they knocked out co-hosts Australia with a 3-1 victory in the semi-final.

But on Sunday in front of a capacity 75,784 crowd at Stadium Australia they could not quite get the job done, coming agonisingly close to a momentum-shifting goal when Lauren Hemp pinged an effort off the crossbar early in the first half.

And after 29 minutes, Spain captain Olga Carmona struck the ultimately decisive strike past Mary Earps, who would go on to add a World Cup Golden Glove trophy to her 2022 Fifa Best award and save Jennifer Hermoso's second-half penalty to give England a chance of staging a comeback that never came.

Stanway, who successfully converted a penalty to secure England a 1-0 victory against Haiti in their tournament opener, admitted she was "a little too upset to listen" to Wiegman's post-match chat, adding, "in those moments, it's regrouping, realising how far we've come in this group. We've faced a lot in this tournament, before the tournament, people probably didn't have us written to be in this situation, so to reach a World Cup final is achievement alone."

Reuters