Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it is 'totally and utterly unacceptable' that only 11 of the country's 19 maternity hospitals are providing abortion services. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mandatory three-day wait to access abortion 'should be made optional', report states: An unpublished review of the State’s abortion laws has recommended that the three-day wait to access medication for termination be made optional. >>READ MORE.

Elber Twomey says this year's 'remorial' fundraiser is the last: Elber Twomey, the inspirational woman whose entire family was wiped out in a horrific crash involving a suicidal driver, has called time on their annual ‘remorial’ charity fundraiser after a decade. >>READ MORE.

Garda arrested after being caught with drugs at Dublin Airport: A female garda, in her 30s, has been arrested after being caught with a small quantity of controlled drugs at Dublin Airport. >>READ MORE.

Politicians to get up to €5k to beef up their security: Politicians who feel the need to beef up their security will be able to claim up to €5,000 towards the cost of CCTV and alarms. >>READ MORE.

Cork driver struck woman, 91, crossing the road, breaking both her legs: A 91-year-old woman crossing the road in Bandon had both legs broken when she was struck by a car. >>READ MORE.

Ulster Bank permanently shuts the doors of its remaining 63 branches: Ulster Bank announced that its remaining 63 branches and ATM services will close permanently today as part of its phased withdrawal from the retail banking market in the Republic. >>READ MORE.

O'Connor names side for semi-final clash with Tipp: Jack O’Connor has called on 12 of the Kerry team that started last year’s All-Ireland final win over Galway for Saturday’s Munster semi-final against Tipperary in Fitzgerald Stadium (4pm throw-in). >>READ MORE.

Listen - Ask Audrey: 'I hear Rosealeen from Ballydesmond swings both ways': Oh lads, I’ll be a bag of nerves in Mass on Sunday in case the priest gets up and says I hear Ros e aleen from Ballydesmond swings both ways, he’s a fright for the gossip. Should I ask my boss if we did the biz, tell me? >>READ MORE.

Meet the Cork star of Luther who still doesn't get recognised in the street: Dermot Crowley's role in Luther: The Fallen Sun is the latest chapter in an illustrious screen and stage career for the Douglas native, writes Esther McCarthy. >>READ MORE.

TODAY'S WEATHER ROUND-UP

Picture: Andy Gibson.

It will stay largely dry and mostly sunny across Ulster for the remainder of the day.

However, it will be cloudier at times across Leinster, Munster and Connacht with some showers possible, especially during the evening.

