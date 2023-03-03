Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, March 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk:

The scene of the fire at Wexford General Hospital. Picture; Mary Browne





Mother describes 'traumatic' evacuation of son in coma during Wexford hospital blaze: A mother who raced through hospital corridors alongside her son as staff wheeled him to safety while fire alarms rang in Wexford General Hospital has praised the “incredible” help she received. >>READ MORE.

Australia cancelled Irish citizen Marina Sologub's visa 'in national interest': Australian media reported last weekend that the Cork woman had been declared a potential national security threat by the country’s domestic intelligence agency, which had advised the federal government to expel the Kazakhstan-born space industry consultant. >>READ MORE.

Joyce Fegan: Meaningful actions matter far more than temporary tokenism: "Rights are rarely freely given, but instead requested, demanded and then fought for until finally won — and feminism, to which International Women's Day currently belongs, is often the vehicle." >>READ MORE.

Gradual changes to drug laws 'best' way: Gradual alterations to drug laws are often the “most effective way” to achieve implementation of decriminalisation, a new report has said. >>READ MORE.

Pope Francis praises late Cork bishop's devotion to those in need: The ministry of Bishop David O’Connell was marked by his profound concern for the poor, immigrants, and those in need, according to Pope Francis. >>READ MORE.

Woodie's and Chadwicks owner predicts building materials inflation will ease from 15% to 7%: Grafton Group, which owns Chadwicks and retailer Woodie's in Ireland, said it faced price inflation for building material supplies of 15% in 2022, and projected price inflation will likely run at up to 7% this year. >>READ MORE.





Ireland flanker Anthony Foley, right, with manager Brian O'Brien after squad training in 2003. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE





Ronan O'Gara: Briano and Tom left the Munster jersey in a better place: "We lost two more men who lived the province's mantra this week," writes Ronan O'Gara. >>READ MORE.

Irish Teacher: Why I believe children in single-sex schools are trapped in a fear-control model: I feel uncomfortable when I see little children in square blazers heading to their single-sex school. >>READ MORE.

First Dates recap: Tipp man asks date 'Have you an OnlyFans?': Former Ireland’s Got Talent contestant Gary hasn't had much luck in love. The Tipp man says he thinks it might be because he's 'fully mad'. >>READ MORE.

A heron on the lookout along the River Lee in Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Today will be a largely dry day isolated sunny spells and light showers. Temperatures will range from 6C to 8C in light variable breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

