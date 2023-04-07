Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, April 7

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Irish people under 35 are the most likely to read nutritional information on food packaging, with 83% doing this compared to other age groups. Picture: World Obesity Federation

More than 60% of adults overweight or obese but 70% consider themselves healthy: More than seven in 10 of us consider ourselves to be healthy, a new global study has found. >>READ MORE.

Masters latest: Slow start for McIlroy while Hovland, Rahm and LIV's Koepka share lead: Have you heard the one about the Norwegian, the Spaniard and the LIV golfer who walked into Augusta and all shot 65? >>READ MORE.

How the Irish Examiner covered the signing of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago: The Good Friday Agreement, signed 25 years ago this month, effectively brought an end to more than three decades of violence that had racked the country. >>READ MORE.

Ronnie Chatah, the storyteller who refuses to let Beirut forget its troubled past: Ronnie Chatah has been on an almost two-decade-long, one-man mission to remedy this historical amnesia by telling stories of Lebanon’s complicated and frequently dark past. >>READ MORE.

Increase in insolvencies as Government covid supports end: Insolvencies have risen in the first three months of the year, following artificially low levels during the same period in 2022, as the Government wound up supports introduced to help businesses stay open during the covid pandemic. >>READ MORE.

Sitting pretty at Tearmann's money-shot, overlooking Dunmore. Agent Maeve McCarthy guides at €1.85m

Ultimate refuge at €1.85m seaside sanctuary on a Blue Flag West Cork beach: Inchydoney's high-end Tearmann has a gym with sauna/home cinema, but the scene setter and scene-stealer is the site overlooking the ocean and one of Munster's best-loved beaches. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara on Munster: First law of the sporting jungle is don’t beat yourself: The Champions Cup is what Munster gauge themselves against. Spare a thought for Denis Leamy this week. Imagine, is that the best they can do to represent him? I don’t think so. >>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with dreaming about a woman at work?: "The problem is I’m not having dirty dreams about Miss Croatia. They’re just really mundane things, where I help her set up a bank account or teach her little phrases that could come in useful around Cork." >>READ MORE.

Roger Daltrey on The Who, his Cork pal, and why Oasis should reform: The Who have a new live album, and the band's singer, 79, is happy to keep singing for as long as he can. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Picture: Andy Gibson

Today will be generally dry with spells of hazy sunshine and just a slight chance of an isolated light shower. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in mostly moderate south to southeast winds, fresh at times in the west and southwest.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

