Politicians to get up to €5k to beef up their security

Politicians who feel the need to beef up their security will be able to claim up to €5,000 towards the cost of CCTV and alarms.

The Department of Public Expenditure is expected to tell the Oireachtas later today that it has sanctioned the spending which it requested following consultations with TDs and senators.

Politicians who want to avail of the money will have to ensure that the security work is carried out by a registered contractor.

The funding will only be allocated following a recommendation by An Garda Síochána and will be a contribution towards costs rather than a full payment.

The decision comes months after the initial request was sent to the Department of Public Expenditure on foot of recommendations by gardaí after “concerning cases” were raised by TDs, senators, and staff members.

It is also understood that the make-up of a taskforce to examine the growing problem of threats and intimidation of politicians will soon be announced. The expectation is that this taskforce may make additional recommendations about addressing security concerns.

Following a number of incidents involving politicians in recent months, an extensive engagement process took place, arising from complaints from a number of TDs.

The Ceann Comhairle and the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission agreed to assess the issue of security after a man aged 43 was given a suspended one-year sentence last year after pleading guilty to harassing Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

On foot of the concerns brought forward by some politicians, discussions were held with gardaí and social media companies.

A number of female TDs have spoken publicly about the threats they have received, including Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns, Ms MacNeill, and Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly, among many others. Ms O’Reilly said she increased security at her home after being informed of a threat to her safety.

In January, two bags of cow faeces were thrown at Fianna Fáil Minister of State Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon at a public meeting in Gort, Co Galway.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny has also said he planned to move house following two separate attacks at his Co Leitrim home in recent years.

Gardaí issued fresh advice to politicians earlier this year which drew criticism, as some measures included wearing “comfortable shoes".

Officers also encouraged politicians to consider a personal alarm and vary their routine, including their journey to work.